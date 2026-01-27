Home

Thalapathy Vijay fans demand action on the delay of Jana Nayagan release, urge makers to withdraw the case

Fans of Thalapathy Vijay are expressing frustration over the delayed release of Jana Nayagan and are calling on the makers to follow proper procedures to ensure a smooth release.

Fans of Thalapathy Vijay are growing increasingly concerned about the delay in the release of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan. The movie, which was originally scheduled to hit screens on January 9, 2026, has been postponed due to pending legal and certification issues. Supporters of the actor are now urging the makers to withdraw the ongoing case against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and follow proper procedures to secure a smooth release.

What is the current status of Jana Nayagan?

The controversy escalated after the Madras High Court set aside an earlier order by a single judge that had directed the CBFC to issue a UA 16+ certificate for Jana Nayagan. The court sent the matter back to the single judge, asking for a decision to be made expeditiously. With the case still under judicial review, the film has yet to receive its official certification, delaying its release indefinitely.

Fans urge makers to follow the CBFC procedure

Social media has seen an outpouring of support for Vijay as fans express frustration over the delay. Many are suggesting that the filmmakers, led by KVN, should withdraw the case against the CBFC and comply with standard certification procedures. Senior trade analyst Ramesh Bala highlighted that if the makers cooperate with the CBFC, the process could be completed in a week, allowing the movie to release as early as February 14, 2026.

Several fans have echoed this opinion online, urging negotiations with the board for an early release and even suggesting that Vijay could issue an apology video to the CBFC, similar to a past gesture in a previous film. Netizens also noted that without following CBFC guidelines, the movie might not see release until May 1, 2026, due to legal formalities and certification timelines.

More about Jana Nayagan

As of now, Jana Nayagan does not have an official release date. The legal proceedings and CBFC approval process are ongoing, and the makers have yet to confirm a timeline. The H Vinoth directorial features Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju in leading roles, with notable appearances by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Priyamani in supporting roles. Fans remain hopeful for a resolution that allows the film to reach theaters soon.

