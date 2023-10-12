Home

Entertainment

Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj Seek Divine Blessings at Thirumala Temple Ahead of Leo Release

Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj Seek Divine Blessings at Thirumala Temple Ahead of Leo Release

Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay, Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the rest of the ‘Leo’ crew, went to the Tirumala temple in Tirupathi, where they sought the blessings of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy.

Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj Seek Divine Blessings at Thirumala Temple Ahead of Leo Release

Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj Visit Thirumala Temple: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action-thriller film ‘Leo’ is just days away. Seeking blessings for the film, Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay alongside the film’s writer Rathna Kumar, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the rest of the ‘Leo’ crew, went to the Tirumala temple in Tirupathi, where they sought the blessings of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy.

Trending Now

Rathna Kumar took to his X handle, formerly called Twitter, to share a photo with Lokesh. In the photo taken, both can be seen wearing shirts and veshti for their darshan at the revered temple. Tirumala temple has been one of the biggest go-to sites for many directors, actors, writers, and producers in the South Indian film industry to seek blessings from.

You may like to read

‘Leo’ has been doing rounds for its promotions and has left no stone unturned. After unveiling some posters showcasing both Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan in their avatars, the movie also released its latest track ‘Anebenum’ which was composed by the acclaimed composer Anirudh Ravichander who just recently got off the success of ‘Jawan’.

A dark, gritty, and violent film, ‘Leo’ has a gangster theme to it as the titular protagonist played by Vijay is a ruthless killer, who embarks on a violent and killing spree to eliminate his targets. ‘Leo’ consists of an ensemble cast which includes Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Santi Mayadevi, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

Produced by Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy the movie will hit theatres in October 19, 2023, and will release in multiple languages which includes Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Except for the heading and excerpt, the content is attributed to IANS.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES