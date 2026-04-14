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Thalapathy Vijay REACTS after fan shows wedding photo with Sangeetha Sornalingam amid divorce rumours, video goes viral

Thalapathy Vijay REACTS after fan shows wedding photo with Sangeetha Sornalingam amid divorce rumours, video goes viral

A spontaneous fan interaction involving Thalapathy Vijay has taken the internet by storm, with viewers closely analyzing his reaction in a now widely shared video.

Crowd energy turned electric during the recent political tour when TVK supremo Thalapathy Vijay greeted supporters from the campaign vehicle. Amid cheers, one unexpected moment grabbed full attention. Fan managed to pass along a framed wedding photo connected to Vijay’s personal life. The gesture instantly drew curiosity across the crowd as the actor paused mid-wave. Short interaction soon became a talking point online after the clip surfaced across social platforms. Many viewers noticed calm, composed expression, which added more intrigue given the ongoing personal developments surrounding the star’s life.

Viral moment during campaign rally

During a rally linked to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam activities, Vijay stood atop a vehicle surrounded by security staff while acknowledging supporters. At that point, the fan lifted a framed image showing a wedding moment featuring Sangeetha Sornalingam along with late Tamil superstar Captain Vijayakanth. Vijay signalled toward security, asking them to collect frame.

After receiving it, he briefly held it up, facing crowd, giving a thumbs-up gesture which sparked loud cheers. He then looked closely at the image before handing it back. Small action carried emotional weight, which quickly resonated online.

See viral video of Thalapathy Vijay here

#ThalapathyVijay spots a photo frame of him with his wife #Sangeetha and #Vijaykanth. Out of the entire crowd, he makes sure to receive it and looks at it emotionally for a few seconds, then returns back normal and passes it to his security. pic.twitter.com/P60I23rr64 — Movies Singapore (@MoviesSingapore) April 14, 2026

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Divorce rumours and affair rumours with Trisha Krishan

This viral clip arrives during sensitive phase in Vijay personal life. Earlier in February Sangeetha filed for divorce after marriage spanning over two decades. Petition reportedly mentioned cruelty along with alleged extra marital involvement.

Speculation across social media has linked Vijay name with actress Trisha Krishnan though no official confirmation has come from either side. Couple shares two children Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha. Silence from both parties continues to fuel curiosity among fans and followers.

Political timeline draws attention

Parallel to personal headlines Vijay continues strong political push. His party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam plans to contest all constituencies in upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Voting is set for April 23 while result announcement is scheduled for May 4. Interestingly this date coincides with birthday of Trisha Krishnan which has added another layer of chatter online among netizens tracking both developments closely.

Film front faces uncertainty

On professional side, Thalapathy Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan remains stuck awaiting certification. Meanwhile, leaked HD version circulating online has added further complications. Fans continue waiting for official release while Vijay balances cinema commitments with political ambitions.

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