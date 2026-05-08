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This actor once earned Rs 500, now charges 4,40,00,000 times more; Net Worth is Rs 600 crore; Actor is...

This actor once earned Rs 500, now charges 4,40,00,000 times more; Net Worth is Rs 600 crore; Actor is…

Thalapathy Vijay, who is currently being discussed as a potential Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and reportedly has a net worth of over Rs 600 crore, once earned just Rs 500 as his salary.

Vijay's childhood pic (PC: Instagram)

Thalapathy Vijay is once again making headlines after his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), registered a massive victory in the Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026. Vijay entered politics at the peak of his film career and had earlier announced his retirement from acting before launching the party. Following the election win, celebrations have erupted across the state, with discussions even beginning around the possibility of him becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Thalapathy Vijay started his career with Rs 500

Amid the political buzz, conversations around Vijay’s film career, blockbuster movies, and early struggles have also resurfaced online. Several old stories related to the actor are once again going viral. Today, Vijay is considered one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema and reportedly has a net worth of around Rs 600 crore. However, his journey began at a very young age, and his first-ever acting fee was just Rs 500.

Thalapathy Vijay is the son of Tamil filmmaker S. A. Chandrasekhar. He entered the film industry as a child artist and began his acting career with his father’s 1984 directorial venture, Vettri. According to a report by the Deccan Chronicle, S. A. Chandrasekhar revealed in a 2017 interview that Vijay was paid only Rs 500 for the film. Chandrasekhar manifested the political ambition of his son much earlier. Speaking after TVK’s victory, the filmmaker recalled the confidence with which Vijay had once told him: “I will be the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.”

Vijay charges over Rs 200 crore per film

Over the past few years, Thalapathy Vijay has proved his box office dominance without starring in a single pan-India film. His movie Leo grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide, despite receiving mixed reviews from audiences. It would not be wrong to say that Vijay enjoys an extremely strong fan following. The actor is currently at the peak of his career, but he is expected to take a break from cinema after his final film, Jana Nayagan. As a result, the film is being seen as an emotional farewell for his fans. Trade experts believe Jana Nayagan could generate massive box office numbers. Reports also suggest that the makers have paid Vijay a huge fee of around Rs 220 crore for the film.

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Over the years, Thalapathy Vijay established himself as one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable superstars. His popularity steadily grew throughout the 1990s, but the 2004 blockbuster Ghilli proved to be a major turning point in his career. The film connected him with the masses and firmly established his image as a mass hero. Following this, films like Pokkiri, Kaavalan, Nanban, Thuppakki, Mersal, Sarkar, and Bigil further strengthened his stardom. Even in recent years, Vijay has continued to deliver major box office successes without following the typical pan-India film formula.

Vijay’s another film The Greatest of All Time grossed over Rs 400 crore globally. These figures highlight the immense popularity of Thalapathy Vijay and his strong ability to pull audiences to theatres.

At the peak of his career, Thalapathy Vijay decided to bid farewell to cinema and join politics, making Jana Nayagan his last film. The journey of Thalapathy Vijay from earning just Rs 500 for his first film to reportedly charging Rs 220 crore today has become a huge talking point among fans and cinema lovers. In simple terms, his earnings have grown by an astonishing 4,40,00,000%.

Also Read: How Thalapathy Vijay and his father S A Chandrasekhar’s first film is being linked to TVK’s historic political victory in Tamil Nadu Elections 2026?

Will Vijay Thalapathy become the CM of Tamil Nadu?

After the historic performance of Thalapathy Vijay’s party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026, the biggest question now is whether Vijay will become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. TVK emerged as the single largest party by winning 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, but it still falls 10 seats short of the majority mark of 118. The Indian National Congress, which won five seats, has already extended support to Vijay.

However, TVK still needs backing from at least five more MLAs to officially form the government. Vijay recently met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar twice to stake claim to form the government, but the Governor’s office later stated that the required majority support has not yet been proven.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: All eyes on Governor after TVK hints at collective MLA resignation, Vijay’s party holds crucial meeting

According to reports, the Governor has asked Vijay to submit proof of support from 118 legislators. Meanwhile, political discussions and alliance talks are continuing in the state. Several reports are also suggesting different possible combinations, including the possibility of rivals like Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) joining hands to prevent TVK from forming the government.

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