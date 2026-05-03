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Thalapathy Vijay, Roopa Ganguly, Sayantika Banerjee and more, list of celebrities contesting the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu 2026 elections

Thalapathy Vijay, Roopa Ganguly, Sayantika Banerjee and more, list of celebrities contesting the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu 2026 elections

Thalapathy Vijay, Roopa Ganguly and Sayantika Banerjee and many others are among the well known faces contesting in 2026 West Bengal and Tamil Nadu elections as actors, singers and public figures step into politics bringing strong public attention and fresh energy to the electoral race.

celebrities contesting in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu 2026 elections (PC: Twitter)

The 2026 assembly elections have turned into a striking blend of glamour and governance as actors, singers and public figures step into active politics. In West Bengal, the race for 294 seats has drawn huge attention with well-known faces entering the battlefield alongside seasoned leaders. Both Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party have fielded popular personalities who bring strong public recall and social media influence. Voting in Bengal took place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while results will be declared on May 4. The state recorded an impressive turnout of around 82 percent, with nearly 6.1 crore voters casting their ballots, which shows high public participation.

How did Tamil Nadu record a historic voter turnout in the 2026 elections?

Tamil Nadu witnessed a record-breaking participation in the 2026 assembly elections held on April 23. The state achieved its highest-ever voter turnout of 85.15 percent with nearly 4.87 crore out of 5.73 crore eligible voters casting their votes across 234 constituencies. Along with experienced political leaders, the entry of celebrities has added excitement and increased voter interest across the state.

Which celebrities are contesting in the West Bengal elections 2026?

Nayna Bandyopadhyay

Nayna Bandyopadhyay, a popular Bengali film actress, is contesting from the Chowringhee seat in Kolkata. Known for her strong presence in regional cinema, she enters politics with significant public recognition which may help her connect with urban voters and strengthen her position in this competitive constituency.

Arundhati Lovely Maitra

Arundhati Maitra, also known as Lovely Maitra, is contesting from Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas under TMC. She gained fame through television shows like Jol Nupur and Mohor. Her popularity among viewers makes her a strong candidate with wide appeal in both television audiences and local voters.

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Shreya Pandey

Shreya Pandey a television actress is contesting from Maniktala under TMC. She belongs to a political family as her father, Sadhan Pande, served as a state minister. Her background in both entertainment and politics gives her an advantage in understanding voter expectations and political dynamics.

Roopa Ganguly

Roopa Ganguly, a veteran actress known for playing Draupadi in Mahabharat, is contesting from Sonarpur Dakshin under the BJP. With over four decades in the film industry and a National Award to her name, she brings experience, credibility and a strong public image to her campaign.

Hiran Chatterjee

Hiran Chatterjee, an actor turned politician, is contesting from Shyampur under BJP. He earlier served as MLA from Kharagpur Sadar before stepping aside. Recently in the news for his marriage to actress Ritika Giri, he continues to remain a known public figure.

Sayantika Banerjee

Sayantika Banerjee is contesting from Baranagar under TMC. After losing in 2021, she made a comeback by winning a bypoll in 2024. Her return to the electoral race reflects her growing political presence along with her established identity as a film actress.

Rudranil Ghosh

Rudranil Ghosh, a known Bengali actor, is contesting from Shibpur under BJP. Active in politics since 2021, he has built a reputation both in cinema and public life. His candidature reflects the BJP’s strategy to bring recognizable faces into key constituencies.

Papiya De Adhikari

Papiya De Adhikari is contesting from Tollygunge under BJP. She is an experienced actress who has worked in films, television and Jatra theatre. Her diverse career across performance platforms adds depth to her public persona and political campaign.

Aditi Munshi

Aditi Munshi, a popular kirtan singer, is contesting from Gopalpur Rajarhat under TMC. She is known for her devotional music and cultural influence. Her entry into politics highlights the growing participation of artists from traditional music backgrounds.

Indranil Sen

Indranil Sen, a respected singer, is contesting from Chandannagar under TMC. With a strong musical career and public recognition, he brings cultural relevance into politics. His presence strengthens the party’s outreach among music lovers and general voters.

Also read: West Bengal Assembly Election: SIR tribunal clears over 1400 voters for final phase voting; here’s what this means

The key faces in the Tamil Nadu elections 2026

Thalapathy Vijay

Actor Vijay also known as Thalapathy Vijay, is making his electoral debut as the Chief Ministerial candidate of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. With a massive fan following across Tamil Nadu, he enters politics as a strong third front option, aiming to challenge established parties and attract young voters.

Also read: Thalapathy Vijay’s visit triggers massive crowd at Velankanni Church, fans face criticism for chanting political slogans, video goes viral

MK Stalin

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister and DMK leader, is contesting to secure a second term. He leads the campaign focusing on governance and welfare policies known as the Dravidian model while aiming to maintain his party’s dominance in the state politics.

Udhayanidhi Stalin

Actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin serves as Deputy Chief Minister and is a key youth leader in DMK. Transitioning from campaigner to decision maker, he plays a major role in mobilising young voters and strengthening the party’s connection with the next generation.

Senthamizan Seeman

The prominent film director and actor, who serves as the chief coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), contested from his home district’s Karaikudi constituency. Seeman has been a consistent fixture in Tamil Nadu politics, known for strongly advocating Tamil nationalism and regional identity.

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