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Thalapathy Vijay–Sangeeta Sornalingam divorce case hearing postponed again, next date gets scheduled for...

Thalapathy Vijay–Sangeeta Sornalingam divorce case hearing postponed again, next date gets scheduled for…

The latest court update has pushed the hearing once again, extending the wait for further developments in the ongoing legal proceedings involving Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeeta Sornalingam.

Early proceedings around the separation case involving Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeeta Sornalingam continue to draw public attention as court hearing has once again been pushed forward. The legal matter that began earlier this year has already seen multiple adjournments, keeping speculation active across media circles. The case filed in connection with long marital relationship has entered another waiting phase after recent court schedule change. Public curiosity remains high as new date now shifts proceedings further into the mid-year calendar, while earlier expectations of early resolution have not materialised.

What happened in the latest court hearing?

Family Welfare Court in Chengalpattu listed the case as the fourth item on the hearing schedule and brought it before Judge Sasikala on April 20. After a brief review, the court decided to postpone the matter again, extending the timeline of proceedings. The earlier hearing planned in April had already been delayed once, making this second adjournment in the ongoing case. New date now set for mid-June, specifically around June 15, keeping the legal process ongoing without a final outcome yet.

When did the legal case begin?

The separation petition was officially filed in February 2026, marking the start of the formal legal process. In the initial filing, Sangeeta Sornalingam requested dissolution of marriage along with residential rights during interim period. Case was later taken up by Chengalpattu court and first hearing began on February 26. Since then matter has moved through multiple dates including postponement aligned close to Tamil Nadu political schedule adding more public attention.

What are allegations in petition against Thalapathy Vijay?

Petition includes serious claims related to marital conflict and emotional separation. According to filed documents Sangeeta alleged infidelity and claimed emotional distance over years. Petition mentions incident from 2021 where she discovered alleged relationship which reportedly caused emotional distress. It further states claim of withdrawal and lack of communication leading to separation within shared home environment. These statements remain part of ongoing legal review.

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More about Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeeta Sornalingam

Case has drawn wide attention due to popularity of Thalapathy Vijay in Tamil cinema along with his entry in political ground. Despite legal proceedings both individuals have maintained privacy without public statements. Marriage between Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeeta Sornalingam took place in August 1999. Couple has two children Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha who remain outside public discussion around case.

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