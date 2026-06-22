Thalapathy Vijay – Trisha Krishnan relationship timeline: From co-stars and friends to romance rumours

Here's a look at how Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's professional journey evolved into one of Tamil cinema's most discussed partnerships.

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Thalapathy Vijay - Trisha Krishnan relationship timeline (PC: Twitter)

Few on-screen pairs have captured audiences’ attention quite like Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan. Over the years, the two stars have delivered memorable performances together, earning a loyal fan following that continues to celebrate their chemistry. While both actors have consistently maintained privacy about their personal lives, their bond has remained a topic of discussion among fans. From their first collaboration to recent public appearances that reignited romance rumours, their journey has been closely followed by fans. Here’s a look at the relationship timeline that has kept social media buzzing for years.

When did Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan first meet?

The story began in 2004 when Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan starred together in Ghilli. The action-romance became a massive success and remains one of the most popular Tamil films of its generation. Their chemistry was widely appreciated, leading filmmakers to reunite them in several projects over the years. Following Ghilli, which was released in 2004, they worked together in films such as Aathi, Kuruvi, Thirupaachi and later Leo. Each collaboration strengthened their popularity as one of Tamil cinema’s favourite on-screen pairs. As their professional partnership grew, so did public interest in their off-screen friendship.

How did Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s friendship evolve over years?

Unlike many celebrity pairings that fade after a film’s release, Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan maintained a cordial relationship even during long periods when they were not working together. Industry insiders and colleagues have often spoken about the mutual respect shared between the two actors. Trisha has publicly praised Vijay’s professionalism on multiple occasions, while Vijay has always spoken warmly about his co-star’s talent and dedication.

Their reunion in 2023’s Leo nearly 15 years after their previous collaboration generated enormous excitement among fans, many of whom were eager to see their chemistry on screen once again.

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s r omance rumours started from…

Speculation surrounding Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan increased in recent years especially after Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam has filed for divorce and the case is ongoing. The photographs from birthdays, celebrations, and travel-related posts, hinted at Vijay and Trisha spending time together. Social media discussions gained momentum whenever either actor shared pictures that fans felt could be connected.

However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly confirmed any romantic relationship. Sangeetha Sornalingam reportedly alleged that she discovered in April 2021 that Vijay was involved with an actress, causing her “deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust.”



Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan on relationship rumours

Both stars have largely chosen not to engage with speculation surrounding their personal lives. Trisha has often maintained that she prefers to keep her private life away from public scrutiny, while Vijay is known for rarely commenting on personal matters.

As of now, neither of the actors has publicly commented on the dating rumours,