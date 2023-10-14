Thalapathy Vijay vs Rajinikanth at Box Office: Can Leo Make Vijay The Highest Grossing Actor in Single Year?

Home

If the trade expectations go by, Thalapathy Vijay is going to become the highest grossing actor in Kollywood in a single year once Leo releases this month. And when that happens, he will dethrone Rajinikanth.

Chennai: Leo is breaking records even before the release. The Tamil film is making waves with bookings in overseas regions, UK, USA, Singapore, Malaysia, Gulf countries, etc. It has received an incredible response from the pre-sales and it’s rewriting the record books with each passing day.

Thalapathy Vijay is poised to create a unique record – something that no other Kollywood actor has ever done. And if everything goes well, he is going to record the highest collections for a Kollywood actor in a single year, beating the record set by superstar Rajinikanth. Thalaivar currently holds the record of giving the biggest Kollywood grosser in a single year globally. He set this record in 2017 when he had two releases – Kaala and 2.0. Kaala made a Rs 150 cr gross collection at the box office while 2.0, directed by Shankar, made Rs 630 cr, which is currently the biggest grosser in Tamil cinema. The cumulative gross of these two films stands at a staggering Rs 780 cr, which remains the highest any actor has collected in a calendar year.

It’s Thalapathy Vijay vs Rajinikanth at Box Office now

For Thalapathy Vijay, the year already began on a good note with Varisu at the Box Office. It earned Rs 310 cr at the Box Office worldwide to win against Ajith’s Thunivu in the Pongal 2023 race. Now, Vijay needs another Rs 470 cr to dethrone Rajinikanth from this unique position. If the booking trend is anything to go by, Leo is expected to do at least Rs 500 cr at the worldwide Box Office, provided it receives positive word-of-mouth. Some trade experts have predicted Leo has every chance of surpassing 2.0’s overall collection and becoming Kollywood’s highest-grossing film of all time.

The combined gross of Varisu and Leo is expected to cross a mammoth Rs 800 cr, making Thalapathy Vijay the highest-collecting hero in a single year beating Rajinikanth. This will further strengthen Vijay’s numero uno position in Tamil cinema. Interestingly, he is consistently breaking the records set by the Jailer superstar.

Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will hit the theatres worldwide on October 19. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!

