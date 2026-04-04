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Thalapathy Vijay wins hearts at Puducherry rally after reacting to security pushing elderly man, video goes viral

Thalapathy Vijay wins hearts at Puducherry rally after reacting to security pushing elderly man, video goes viral

A moment from Thalapathy Vijay’s public rally is winning praise online, with many highlighting his quick response and calm approach during a tense situation.

Public appearances by Thalapathy Vijay often draw massive crowds, yet the recent rally in Puducherry stood out for an unexpected reason. During interaction with supporters actor turned politician noticed elderly man being pushed by security staff. His immediate reaction caught attention as he signaled disapproval and asked the team to act carefully. Video from the moment spread quickly across social platforms and sparked conversation among fans. Many people praised his concern and calm response which added positive tone to the situation and strengthened his image among supporters.

What happened at the Puducherry rally?

The incident took place while Vijay was greeting crowd from his vehicle. As the security team tried to clear the path one elderly supporter was pushed aside. This did not go unnoticed as Vijay reacted instantly and showed visible concern. He gestured towards security, asking them to handle situation with care. Though the moment was brief, it carried a strong message about respect towards people attending the rally.

Internet reacts to viral moment

The clip soon went viral and received a strong reaction online. Many users appreciated Vijay for stepping in and showing empathy. Comments highlighted leadership qualities and respect for common people. Supporters pointed out that such gestures matter deeply when public figures step into politics. Instead of criticism conversation turned positive with many calling him grounded and responsible.

Check out viral video from rally here

Thalapathy Vijay was angry with the security for pushing an elderly man pic.twitter.com/SkbSPXd08P — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) April 4, 2026

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Vijay political journey and public image

Thalapathy Vijay has shifted focus towards politics with launch of his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. He has also confirmed that Jana Nayagan will be his final film before full time political career. His rallies continue to attract attention across regions. While past events saw crowd related issues this recent moment has helped build stronger connection with supporters.

About Jana Nayagan and its controversy

Thalapathy Vijay‘s final cinematic venture Jana Nayagan is high stakes political action thriller directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. Film features ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju. Story follows former cop who raises young woman into strong military officer while facing powerful corporate antagonist blending action emotion and political drama.

Film has also faced challenges before release due to certification concerns. Issues related to certain scenes and use of military elements led to legal discussions. Makers later chose to proceed through review process.

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