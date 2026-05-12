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Thalapathy Vijays ballerina dance with Katrina Kaif goes viral after he becomes CM of Tamil Nadu; Netizens say Do a film - Watch

Thalapathy Vijay’s ballerina dance with Katrina Kaif goes viral after he becomes CM of Tamil Nadu; Netizens say ‘Do a film’ – Watch

Fans are flooding social media with reactions after an old dance clip of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Katrina Kaif resurfaced online following the actor-politician’s rise to the top post in Tamil Nadu. Many are now demanding the duo reunite for a film.

Katrina Kaif work with Thalapathy Vijay (PC: Twitter)

Thalapathy Vijay, aka C Joseph Vijay’s journey from cinema icon to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has become one of the biggest talking points across the country. Ever since he took the oath as CM, old clips of the actor have started resurfacing online and fans cannot stop sharing them. One video that has suddenly grabbed attention again is his stylish Coke commercial with Katrina Kaif from nearly two decades ago. The commercial featured Vijay showing off smooth dance moves while Katrina matched his energy on screen. As the clip spread online, fans became emotional and nostalgic, with many asking the two stars to reunite for a movie once again.

Katrina Kaif and CM Vijay’s old ad becomes viral again

The old advertisement has become a major trend on social media after Vijay’s political victory. Fans are praising his screen presence and natural chemistry with Katrina Kaif. Several users flooded comment sections with reactions like “Dear Anna, do a film together” and “Vijay sir, my soooooo favourite person.” Another fan wrote, “The music of this jingle was composed by Harris Jayaraj, who composed Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein.”

The commercial shows Vijay performing a ballerina-inspired dance style while Katrina joins him in a playful setting. Even after all these years, viewers feel the ad still looks fresh and entertaining. Many people who watched the video again said they missed seeing Vijay in romantic and musical roles.

Watch Thalapathy Vijay’s viral video with Katrina Kaif here

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Also read: Tamil Nadu CM ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay takes big call before assuming office, resigns from THIS assembly seat

Katrina Kaif once spoke about Vijay’s dance

Katrina Kaif had once shared her thoughts about working with Vijay and praised his dancing style. The actress had said, “I like the way he dances.” That short statement is now being widely shared again by fans after the old ad resurfaced online. At that time, Vijay was already a massive superstar in Tamil cinema and his popularity continued to grow over the years. Today he has entered a completely different chapter of life as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu but his connection with cinema still remains strong among audiences.

Also read: Jana Nayagan release date announced after Thalapathy Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film Jana Nayagan nears release

Meanwhile Vijay’s farewell film Jana Nayagan directed by H. Vinoth is currently in the final stages of CBFC certification. Producer Venkat K. Narayana recently hinted that the movie could release in theatres within the next 14 days possibly on May 8 or May 22, 2026. The film faced delays because of censorship issues and a major online leak earlier this year.

The release of Jana Nayagan is expected to become an emotional moment for fans as it arrives soon after Vijay’s historic election win and swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

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