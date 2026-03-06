Thalapathy Vijay’s bodyguard reacts to viral pics of actor with Trisha Krishnan, shares cryptic note saying...

Home

Thalapathy Vijays bodyguard reacts to viral pics of actor with Trisha Krishnan, shares cryptic note saying...

After photos and videos of Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan from wedding event went viral online, the actor’s bodyguard shared a cryptic message about rising above rumours which has quickly grabbed attention.

Rumors about Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s off-screen relationship have been circulating for years. These whispers grew louder after news surfaced of Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filing a divorce petition, claiming mental cruelty and infidelity. The speculation reached new heights when Vijay and Trisha attended a wedding together in Chennai, drawing all eyes and sparking conversations across social media.

What did Vijay’s bodyguard post?

Hours before Vijay’s appearance with Trisha, his bodyguard Aroon Suresh shared a mysterious post on Instagram. The note read, “Time to will rise above all the rumours.” While he quickly deleted it after screenshots went viral, another post remained, a picture of Vijay making a heart sign, accompanied by the song Kokkarakko from his 2004 blockbuster film Ghilli, which starred Trisha. Fans immediately speculated whether this was a subtle confirmation of the relationship, sparking trending discussions on X and Reddit.

Check out Thalapathy Vijay’s bodyguards’ cryptic note here

Divorce petition by Sangeeta Sornalingam

The divorce petition filed by Sangeeta Sornalingam at a family court in Chengalpattu District revealed tensions that have reportedly existed since 2021. She alleged Vijay had been emotionally withdrawn and had subjected her to mental cruelty and constructive desertion. Sangeeta also claimed Vijay’s alleged extramarital affair embarrassed their children and accused him of forcing her to live separately within the same home.

Vijay And Trisha’s recent public appearance

The couple attended the wedding reception of AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh’s son on March 5, 2026. Vijay wore a traditional golden shirt and veshti while Trisha complemented him in a golden saree with a red blouse. Their coordinated appearance, combined with viral images, reignited fan conversations about their rumored relationship. This marks one of their rare public outings together, intensifying speculation that the divorce and the alleged relationship are intertwined.

Check out viral video of Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan here

More about Thalapathy Vijay

Vijay and Sangeeta married in the United Kingdom on July 10, 1998, and had a ceremonial wedding in Chennai in August 1999. They have two children: son Jason Sanjay, set to make his directorial debut and daughter Divya Saasha. Recent social media activity, including Jason unfollowing Vijay, has added to public curiosity.

The high-profile outing and cryptic social media posts have made the relationship speculation one of the most discussed topics in Tamil cinema circles this week. Fans continue to debate whether this marks a new chapter in Vijay’s personal life or is simply another public spectacle.

