Thalapathy Vijay’s Car Gets Major Damages, Broken Windshield, Multiple Dents, Fans Block Road and Chant ‘Chettan Welcomes King’, See Viral Video

Joseph Vijay popularly known as 'Thalapathy' gets a grand welcome in Trivandrum, Kerala. It is expected that Vijay may shoot the climax of GOAT, helmed by Venkat Prabhu. Read on.

Trivandrum: Joseph Vijay popularly known as Thalapathy has been grabbing headlines as he visits Kerala after 14 years. Interestingly Vijay is looking forward to shooting the climax of his upcoming film GOAT. As soon as Vijay landed in Kerala his massive following amassed together to give a warm welcome to the actor. Vijay on multiple times greeted fans on his way out of the airport. In another viral video, the LEO actor patiently waits for his fans to move from the way. Thalapathy’s upcoming project is claimed to be the last film of Vijay as he is all set to make his way to Tamil Nadu politics. Read on.

Thalapathy Vijay Gets A Grand Welcome In Kerala

It is a known fact that love for Vijay fans is not just restricted to the borders of Tamil Nadu. Recently, when Thalapathy made a touchdown in Kerala, Vijay fans have been waiting in desperation since Monday morning. Hashtags like #VijayStormHitsKerala and #TheGreatestOfAllTime took over the internet. While Vijay walked out with tight security yet the love of fans for Vijay was filled with overjoy that the crowd at the airport went berserk. Meanwhile, Thalapathy visited God’s own country after several years. Although Vijay’s security was trying their best to project the actor, fans managed to get multiple shots of Vijay landing in Trivandrum, Kerala.

Take a look at Vijay’s Viral Video From Kerala:

A Vijay fan on X/Twitter shared a post that welcomed the ‘King’ by ‘Chettan’ referring to brother in Malayalam. Meanwhile. Take a look at the viral video of Vijay’s appearance in Kerala.

Road Completely Blocked By Fans… Make way for the King…. Wokali Ithanda Cinema….#VIJAYStormHitsKerala pic.twitter.com/JH6JvjNop2 — ² (@TVK_Bakthan) March 18, 2024

Another video went viral on social media where Thalapathy was seen mobbed by his fans. Although the actor’s car was mobbed with hundreds of his fans, Vijay was seen patiently handling the chaos outside his car. Take a look at the viral video of Vijay fans mobbing his car.

Here’s another video of Vijay’s Viral Video From Kerala

Now we understand.. why he didn’t come Kerala for past 9 years.. The unconditional CRAZE #VIJAYStormHitsKerala @Actorvijay pic.twitter.com/8qFBJLAzS7 — KERALA VIJAY FANS CLUB (@KVFC_Official) March 18, 2024

Thalapathy’s Car Gets Heavily Damaged

Thalapathy Vijay’s visit to Kerala turned out to be a terrible incident after mobbing Vijay’s car in Trivandrum, there have been multiple videos surging on social media where the actor’s cars had been severely damaged. In the footage, it is visible that the car’s windshield has been damaged and the car has received multiple dents, while Vijay was traveling back to his hotel.

Watch: Vijay’s Car Gets Severely Damaged

GOAT: Vijay’s Upcoming Film

While fans were quick to share the news of Thalapathy visiting Kerala after many years. The ‘Master’ came to shoot sequences of his highly anticipated film (Greatest of All Time) GOAT directed by Venkat Prabhu. Interestingly, Vijay will be playing a dual role in the action-thriller, where he will be sporting a clean shave look to play the younger version. Before entering the political arena, it is claimed that this may be Joseph Vijay’s last film on the screen.

Meanwhile, fans are desperately waiting to get a glimpse of GOAT, in Kerala. Apart from starring Vijay in the lead role, it is speculated that Trisha Krishnan will make a cameo in the film. The film is backed by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh under the trade of AGS Entertainment. The film’s major shooting has already been done in Tamil Nadu, Thailand, Hyderabad, and Pondicherry.

What are your thoughts on Joseph Vijay playing a dual role? Do you think GOAT will be loved by the audience?

