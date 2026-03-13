Thalapathy Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan faces another setback, Amazon Prime backs out of massive OTT deal due to...

Home

Thalapathy Vijays final film Jana Nayagan faces another setback, Amazon Prime backs out of massive OTT deal due to...

Fresh reports suggest changes in the digital streaming plans of Vijay’s highly anticipated film Jana Nayagan. The development has sparked conversations in trade circles about the film’s OTT distribution strategy ahead of its release.

Excitement around upcoming Tamil film Jana Nayagan continues among fans of Thalapathy Vijay. Film expected to mark major milestone in actor’s career, has been surrounded by strong buzz since announcement.

However recent developments suggest project now facing another unexpected hurdle. Conversation within film trade circles recently intensified after reports indicated that digital release plans linked with Amazon Prime Video may have changed due to uncertainty regarding theatrical timeline.

Amazon Prime exits digital deal

Reports suggest streaming platform Amazon Prime Video earlier secured post theatrical digital rights for Jana Nayagan in deal estimated close to Rs 120 crore. However platform has now reportedly stepped back from agreement.

Reason behind move appears linked with unclear release schedule for film. Without confirmed theatrical launch date digital distribution partners usually face planning challenges regarding marketing release window plus regional rollout strategy. Industry insiders believe uncertainty surrounding release timeline created hesitation among digital partners leading to revocation of earlier agreement.

Certification delay becomes major hurdle

Primary reason behind delay appears linked with pending clearance from Central Board of Film Certification. Sources suggest board raised concerns about few scenes considered sensitive. Because of objections film was referred to revising committee for further review process.

Such procedure often takes additional time since panel must carefully examine film again before granting certification. Until clearance arrives official theatrical launch remains uncertain which has directly affected distribution deals.

Revising committee screening postponed

Review meeting for revising committee reportedly scheduled during early March. However unexpected development caused further delay when one member of committee fell ill which resulted in cancellation of planned screening.

Because meeting did not take place decision regarding certification has been pushed further ahead. This situation has added more uncertainty around release schedule of Jana Nayagan.

More about Jana Nayagan

Film directed by H. Vinoth features Vijay in lead role alongside Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Production handled by KVN Productions with film mounted on massive scale of Rs 380 crore. Project initially planned for early January theatrical launch but delays in certification process have kept final release date uncertain.

What happens next for Jana Nayagan?

Future of Jana Nayagan now depends largely on decision from revising committee under Central Board of Film Certification. Once certification arrives makers can move forward with confirmed theatrical date along with new digital partnership discussions.

Despite hurdles anticipation among fans of Vijay remains strong since film carries emotional significance as one of most talked about projects in recent Tamil cinema. Trade observers now wait for official update regarding certification clearance release schedule plus fresh OTT negotiations.

