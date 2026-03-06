Thalapathy Vijay’s first appearance with Trisha Krishnan after divorce buzz triggers reactions online, fans say, ‘Zero shame’

Home

Thalapathy Vijays first appearance with Trisha Krishnan after divorce buzz triggers reactions online, fans say, Zero shame

A video of Thalapathy Vijay appearing alongside Trisha Krishnan has gone viral online, sparking intense reactions from fans. The moment has fueled fresh discussions on social media amid ongoing speculation around the actor’s personal life.

Recent public event created massive buzz across social media platforms after viral video surfaced showing two major film personalities arriving together. Appearance quickly grabbed attention because it came during intense speculation related to personal life of popular star. Visuals from event spread widely online which triggered strong reactions from viewers and film followers.

Thalapathy Vijay with Trisha Krishnan

Actor involved in viral moment is Thalapathy Vijay, who attended wedding reception alongside actress Trisha Krishnan. Event took place during reception hosted for son of film producer Kalpathi S Suresh. Vijay arrived holding bouquet while both stars appeared in coordinated traditional outfits.

Vijay wore golden shirt with veshti while Trisha appeared in golden saree with red blouse. Duo greeted newly married couple posed for photographs together then left venue side by side which quickly turned into viral moment online.

Check out viral video of Thalapathy Vijay with Trisha Krishnan

Thalapathy Vijay’s divorce speculations with wife Sangeetha Sornalingam

Public outing gained even more attention because ongoing divorce speculation surrounding Vijay marriage with Sangeetha Sornalingam. Divorce petition reportedly mentioned travel activities public events involving actress though name not directly stated in document.

Petition claimed continued public appearances with actress caused emotional distress for Sangeetha. Because of this context many online users began connecting viral video with allegations mentioned in legal filing.

Social media reactions after viral video

Clip from reception circulated rapidly across social platforms which resulted in mixed reactions from internet users. One user wrote that celebrity worship culture should stop and both public figures must face criticism for actions. Another user expressed anger saying actor appeared proud while smiling beside actress and called situation embarrassing with “zero shame zero self awareness”.

At same time several fans defended actors and argued people should avoid jumping to conclusions without confirmed facts. Debate soon turned into trending discussion among cinema followers.

Honestly, it’s so infuriating. Vijay acting all proud w Trisha, grinning in public… zero shame, zero self-awareness,zero respect for himself. How do people defend this??? — addy (@rhodesjournal) March 5, 2026

Allegations mentioned in divorce petition

According to claims reported from petition Sangeetha stated that Vijay continued travelling abroad and attending events with actress mentioned in filing. Petition also suggested photographs from such outings appeared on social media which caused emotional distress.

Public discussion continues across digital platforms as viewers debate meaning behind viral appearance. While some interpret outing as bold public statement others believe situation requires clearer explanation before conclusions. For now video remains trending topic among film audiences online.

