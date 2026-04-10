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Thalapathy Vijays Jana Nayagan leak sparks legal threats from makers, warn of immediate civil and criminal action

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan leak sparks legal threats from makers, warn of immediate civil and criminal action

Following the unauthorized leak of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan, the makers have issued a legal warning. They have stated that anyone involved in the piracy of the film will face immediate civil and criminal proceedings.

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan leak sparks legal threats

The recent leak of Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, has sent shockwaves through the Indian film industry. The film, highly anticipated by fans, was leaked online in full HD on Friday, sparking serious concerns about piracy and the impact it could have on the movie’s official release. Originally slated for a January 9 release, the film has not yet received its censor certificate even after months of anticipation. Now, the makers have decided to take firm action by issuing a legal notice to those involved in the illegal circulation of the film’s scenes.

Legal action was initiated against the piracy of Jana Nayagan

In response to the leak, the makers of Jana Nayagan have issued a stern legal warning to the public. The legal notice, delivered with “utmost shock and urgency,” stated that any form of downloading, forwarding, sharing, or circulating the leaked content through digital platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or any other medium constitutes a serious criminal offense. The filmmakers have made it clear that anyone involved in these activities will face immediate civil and criminal proceedings.

The notice further emphasized that legal action has already been initiated against those who unlawfully downloaded and shared the leaked scenes. The makers are taking strict measures to ensure that the film’s content is not further distributed, with investigations underway to trace all individuals responsible for the leak.

Check out Jana Nayagan makers statement here

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What did H Vinoth say on the leak?

Following the leak, Jana Nayagan director H. Vinoth shared his feelings through a heartfelt Instagram story. He expressed the pain and disappointment of seeing the film’s content leak before its official release. He wrote, “Every scene carries someone’s dream. The leak before release is truly painful. Please support by not sharing it.” The director’s emotional plea resonated with fans and industry professionals alike, urging people to respect the hard work put into the film.

Industry’s stand against piracy

The leak has sparked widespread outrage within the film industry, with several prominent celebrities speaking out against piracy. Megastar Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi led the charge, calling for the industry to “Kill Piracy” and “Save Cinema.”

Actors like Sivakarthikeyan, GV Prakash Kumar, Nani, Suriya and others echoed his sentiments, expressing disappointment over the leak and highlighting the immense effort involved in creating a film. They have urged fans to support the industry by watching Jana Nayagan only in theaters or through legal platforms.

More about Jana Nayagan

Thalapathy Vijay, known for his public stand on various issues, has not commented on the leak so far, maintaining a silence regarding the ongoing controversy. However, his co-stars, including Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and Bobby Deol, have all been affected by the situation, as their work on the film is now at the center of a piracy issue that could harm its box-office prospects.

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