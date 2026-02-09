Home

Entertainment

Thalapathy Vijays Jana Nayagan takes major turn, producers withdraw case, Madras HC hearing on…

Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ takes major turn, producers withdraw case, Madras HC hearing on…

Thalapathy Vijay’s film, ‘Jana Nayagan,’ takes another major turn as the producer withdraws the legal case. Read inside.

Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ takes major turn, producers withdraw case, Madras HC hearing on…

In the world of showbiz, legal troubles and controversies are nothing new, especially when it comes to high-profile releases backed by massive fan anticipation. One such story is of Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’. The film found itself at the centre of a censorship storm, triggering a legal battle that raised questions about its theatrical release. However, as per new developments, the makers have now withdrawn their case from the Madras High Court.

After the long legal battle and certification issues, the film seems to be now moving out of the courtroom. The writ petition linked to ‘Jana Nayagan’ has been listed under the caption ‘For Withdrawal’ before Justice P.T. Asha at the Madras High Court on February 10, 2026.

Producers step back from legal route

As per reports, a formal letter was submitted to the High Court registry stating the producer’s decision to withdraw the case. Vijayan Subramanian, the counsel-on-record for the production banner, informed the court that his client was no longer interested in continuing the litigation.

This means that producers will follow the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) official process, thereby inching closer to the film’s release.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How the controversy began

The controversy started when, before the film’s release on January 9, 2026, it was sent to the CBFC on December 19, 2025, for review. Following it, the makers were informed that it could receive a U/A 16+ rating with certain cuts.

Accepting the suggestion and edits, the makers resubmitted the film. However, after that, another hurdle emerged. A board member reportedly raised concerns regarding procedure, religious issues, and references to the army. Following this, the certification was put on hold, and the film was referred to the revising committee.

Before the CBFC’s decision was officially uploaded online, the producers approached the Madras High Court seeking urgent certification within 24 hours. However, with the case now officially listed ‘For Withdrawal,’ the legal path has been dropped.

What’s next for Vijay starrer?

Directed by H. Vinoth, ‘Jana Nayagan’ will feature Vijay alongside Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Priyamani. The film’s music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

With the legal hurdle now seemingly out of the way, the future of ‘Jana Nayagan’ fully depends on the revising committee’s decision.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.