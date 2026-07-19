Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan witnesses sold-out shows as advance booking opens across India; ticket prices reach up to Rs…

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has opened advance bookings in India to a massive response. Several shows have already sold out, while premium ticket prices have climbed as high as Rs 2,500 in many locations.

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Vijay's Jana Nayagan advance booking off to a flying start (PC: Twitter)

The excitement surrounding Thalapathy Vijay, now Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay‘s Jana Nayagan, is reaching new heights as advance bookings have finally opened across several parts of India. Despite premium ticket prices in some cities, fans have rushed to secure their seats, leading to sold-out shows within hours. The film, which is expected to be Vijay’s final outing on the big screen before focusing on politics, has generated massive anticipation among moviegoers. From Bengaluru to Chennai, the response has been overwhelming, proving once again the superstar’s unmatched fan following.

Advance bookings off to a flying start

Advance bookings for Jana Nayagan are now live in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kerala and several other regions. In most cities, ticket prices for the Tamil version range between Rs 100 and Rs 800, making them accessible to a wide section of audiences.

However, Bengaluru has witnessed a completely different trend. The city, considered the stronghold of producer K Venkata Narayana, has listed several premium shows with ticket prices crossing Rs 1,000. Some early morning shows have already sold out, highlighting the extraordinary demand for the film even before its release.

Premium tickets touch Rs 2,500

One of the biggest talking points has been the steep ticket prices in Bengaluru. At Cinepolis Nexus Shantiniketan, recliner seats have been priced at Rs 2,500, making them the most expensive tickets available for the film so far.

Despite the premium pricing, several premiere shows priced between Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 have already sold out. Since bookings are still being opened gradually across theatres, it remains to be seen whether more premium-priced shows will be introduced in the coming days.

Chennai keeps ticket prices under control

Unlike Bengaluru, Chennai has maintained regulated ticket prices. The highest ticket price has been capped at Rs 190, while the lowest starts from just Rs 54. Tamil Nadu has traditionally avoided steep price hikes for premiere shows due to safety concerns linked to fan celebrations during major releases.

The craze for Jana Nayagan was evident at Kamala Cinemas in Chennai, which announced that it sold over 10,000 tickets within minutes of opening bookings. The theatre described the response as “on fire,” reflecting the immense excitement among Vijay’s fans.

See Kamala Cinemas post here

Bookings are on FIRE

10,000+ Tickets sold for #Jananayagan at Kamala within minutes ‼️@actorvijay pic.twitter.com/9ojs1gusLz — Vishnu Kamal (@kamala_cinemas) July 19, 2026

Overseas response has also been massive

The film has already witnessed an impressive response outside India. Advance bookings opened in international markets even before the official release date was announced. The UK distributor reported selling thousands of tickets within an hour, indicating that the excitement for Vijay’s film extends well beyond Indian audiences.

#JanaNayagan USA Premiere Pre Sales Surpassed $100K ✅ ~5,400 Tickets Sold Gross ~ $103,000+ Very Good Bookings 5 days to go !! Can JN enter All Time Top 10 Premiere ⁉️#Thalapathy @actorvijay #HVinoth @hegdepooja https://t.co/c4YyZm831Q — Kollywood Overseas (@KWOverseas) July 18, 2026

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Thalapathy Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. The supporting cast includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.

Originally scheduled for a Pongal release in January, the film was delayed because of CBFC certification issues. It also faced an online HD leak before receiving certification. After undergoing the required modifications, Jana Nayagan has received an A certificate and is now set to release in theatres on July 23.