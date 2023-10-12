Home

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo to Get Early Shows as FDFS: How Will The 4 am And 5 am Shows Boost Box Office Business – Check Analysis

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo to Get Early Shows as FDFS: Thalapathy Vijay’s fans have reasons to rejoice as they gear up for his upcoming crime-action-thriller Leo. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is on its way to become the biggest blockbuster in the actor’s cinematic career ahead of its release. As the advance booking is generating huge buzz, the Tamil Nadu government recently gave bod to the producers’ request to allow special shows for Leo. For the unversed, special shows in the morning stayed cancelled in Tamil Nadu since January 2023. An unfortunate incident when a fan fell from a lorry and died outside a theatre in Chennai led to the decision by the state government.

Highlights The Tamil Nadu government has granted permission for special shows of Leo.

The special shows may boost the business of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo by 25 %.

Early morning shows boosted the business of Annatthe, Beast, Master and Varisu.

TAMIL NADU GOVERNMENT ALLOWS SPECIAL SHOWS FOR LEO:

THALAPATHY VIJAY’S LEO TO BENEFIT FROM SPECIAL SCREENINGS

The Tamil Nadu government has granted permission for the Vijay starrer noir actioner for special shows from October 19, 2023, to October 20, 2023. In its official letter the state government pointed out, “adequate arrangements should be made with the cooperation and security of the police department without causing any health impairment and overcrowding in theatres”. Previously, many trade experts had stated that not allowing morning shows for movies in Tami ladu might affect the business by at least 25%. According to an insider trade source, “Rajnikanth’s Annatthe collected Rs 30 Crore while Vijay’s Beast garnered Rs 32 Crore. Because both Thunivu and Varisu released on the same day, they could not break this record, even though tickets were sold at higher rates. The films that release without an early morning show will not be able to do such numbers”, as reported by Times of India. The TN government has not yet clarified about the early morning shows around 4 am, 5 am or 7 am. However, the massy action saga is surely going to benefit from the special screenings.

CHECK THE FIRST DAY INDIA NET COLLECTION FOR TAMIL FILMS WITH MORNING SHOWS (SACNILK):

Master: Rs 34.80 Crore

Annatthe: Rs 29.90 Crore

Varisu: Rs 26.7 Crore

CHECK STATE-WISE FIRST DAY GROSS COLLECTION FOR TAMIL FILMS WITH MORNING SHOWS (SACNILK):

Master: Rs 23.90 Crore

Annatthe: Rs 26.20 Crore

Varisu: Rs 20.1 Crore

CHECK MORNING OCCUPANCY FOR TAMIL FILMS WITH SPECIAL SHOWS (SACNILK):

Master: 99.26%

Annatthe: 29.39 %

Varisu: 55.68 %

Valimai: 64.52 %

61.53 %

Leo releases on October 19, 2023. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Govind Vasudev Menon in crucial roles.

