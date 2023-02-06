Home

Thalapathy Vijay’s Next Film Leo Earns Whopping Rs 246 Crore Before Release- Here’s How

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo has already collected a staggering Rs 246 crore before the film release.

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s next movie Leo has collected a big amount even before the release. The movie directed by Tamil’s super director Lokesh Kanagaraj collected a huge amount immediately after the announcement promo of the movie was done. According to reports, Leo has collected Rs 246 crore from digital rights, satellite, and music rights. According to Tracktollywood.com, the movie has been made at a cost of around Rs 250 crore and that it has already collected a staggering Rs 246 crore. The digital rights of the movie fetched it Rs 150 crore while its satellite rights gave Rs 80 crore and the music rights led to a collection of Rs 16 crore.

Leo has Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the anti-hero and hence huge money has come from Hindi dubbing rights.

Watch the teaser of Leo



Lokesh Kanagaraj’s previous movie Vikram featuring Kamal Haasan shattered collection records and, the industry buzz suggests, Leo, in which he is uniting with Thalapathy Vijay, seems headed in the same direction. The last movie of Kanagaraj and Vijay together, Master was a blockbuster success and expectations are high on them reuniting for Leo.

Sources in the Tamil film industry told IANS that such a huge collection was not expected in the initial stages of a movie’s promo.

The film also features the reunion of Vijay and Trisha after 14 years. Others in the lead roles are Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Gautam Vasudev Menon and Priya Anand.

The YouTube promo of the movie, meanwhile, has also been a big global hit, surpassing even the views garnered by Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan and Tiger 3.

