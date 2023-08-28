Home

Entertainment

Thalapathy Vijay’s Son Jason Sanjay Collaborates With Lyca Productions For His First Directorial Venture; Deets Inside

Thalapathy Vijay’s Son Jason Sanjay Collaborates With Lyca Productions For His First Directorial Venture; Deets Inside

Jason Sanjay Vijay received a Film Production Diploma from Toronto Film School between the years 2018 and 2020. He also did a B.A. (Hons) in Screenwriting in London between 2020 and 2022.

Jason Sanjay's directorial debut. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is a common practice among star kids to follow in their parent’s footsteps. Adding another name to the list, Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay Vijay is all set to enter into the showbuzz. He has joined forces with the prestigious banner, Lyca Productions, for his directorial debut. The buzz of him making his way into the film industry has been doing rounds for some time now. The fans of Thalapathy Vijay were waiting to see when the star kid announced his primary venture. Now, this latest update by Jason Sanjay Vijay has got movie buffs super thrilled about what he has in store for them.

Trending Now

Jason Sanjay’s Debut Announcement

Recently, the production house, Lyca Productions, dropped pictures of the budding director signing the agreement on social media. Making the announcement on their official handle, they wrote, “We are beyond excited & proud to introduce #JasonSanjay in his Directorial Debut. We wish him a career filled with success & contentment carrying forward the legacy!” Reacting to the post, several netizens sent best wishes and congratulatory messages in the comment section.

Check out the post below:

We are beyond excited 🤩 & proud 😌 to introduce #JasonSanjay in his Directorial Debut 🎬 We wish him a career filled with success & contentment 🤗 carrying forward the legacy! 🌟#LycaProductionsNext #JasonSanjayDirectorialDebut @SureshChandraa @DoneChannel1 @gkmtamilkumaran… pic.twitter.com/wkqGRMgriN — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) August 28, 2023



Jason Sanjay Vijay On His Directorial Debut

Talking about the untitled venture, Jason Sanjay Vijay said that he is glad that the makers liked his script, and gave him the complete creative freedom to materialise it. He added that they are now in talks with the emerging stars of the industry and some happening technicians for the movie.

Jason Sanjay received a Film Production Diploma from Toronto Film School between 2018 and 2020. Later on, he persuid B. A (Hons) in Screenwriting from London between 2020 and 2022.

Thalapathy Vijay’s next Leo

Now, let us talk about Thalapathy Vijay’s professional commitments. The Kollywood heartthrob is currently busy with his next, Leo. Made under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj, the project is being produced by S.S. Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio with Jagadish Palanisamy as the co-producer. Trisha has been roped in as the leading lady of the flick, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin in pivotal roles. Leo is slated to hit the silver screens on October 19.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES