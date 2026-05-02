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Thalapathy Vijays visit triggers massive crowd at Velankanni Church, fans face criticism for chanting political slogans, video goes viral

Thalapathy Vijay’s visit triggers massive crowd at Velankanni Church, fans face criticism for chanting political slogans, video goes viral

Footage showing a huge gathering during Thalapathy Vijay’s visit has gained attention online with reactions pouring in over crowd behaviour and slogans heard during the event.

Thalapathy Vijay (PC: Twitter)

A huge crowd gathered at Velankanni Church after reports spread that actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam supremo Thalapathy Vijay might visit the religious site during his ongoing spiritual tour. The sudden rush of fans turned the peaceful location into a tightly packed space filled with excitement and anticipation. Many supporters arrived late at night hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor. The situation quickly escalated as large groups began chanting TVK slogans inside and outside the church. Videos of the gathering soon started circulating online, drawing mixed reactions from the public.

Why did fans gather at Velankanni Church?

Thalapathy Vijay has been on a spiritual tour after the Tamil Nadu political phase gained attention. Reports suggested that he may visit Velankanni Church along with a dargah in Nagapattinam. This information spread rapidly among fans, leading to thousands arriving at the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health. The location is one of the most visited churches in Tamil Nadu, which adds to the crowd intensity. Many fans waited from midnight, hoping to see the actor even though there was no official confirmation of his visit.

Also read: Is Thalapathy Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan planning a strategic release after 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections? Here’s what we know

What happened at the church premises?

As the crowd increased videos showed fans chanting TVK slogans loudly in and around the church premises. Some were seen holding mobile phones while others gathered near entry points creating congestion. Church authorities later stepped in and requested the crowd to maintain silence and respect ongoing prayers.

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They reminded devotees that mass was about to begin and asked everyone to calm down. Despite this the excitement among fans continued for some time before control measures were enforced.

See viral video of Thalapathy Vijay’s fans here

Why did the incident face criticism online?

After the videos went viral many social media users criticised the behaviour of fans inside a religious place. The chanting of political slogans in a place of worship sparked debate about discipline and public conduct. Some users felt that enthusiasm crossed limits while others defended the emotional connection fans have with the actor. The incident once again raised questions about crowd control during celebrity related gatherings in public spaces.

Vijay doesnt even realise the harm he is doing to a generation by not controlling and guiding them properly.pic.twitter.com/hQfpeZT8FX — (@vbss75) May 1, 2026

About Thalapathy Vijay’s current public journey

Thalapathy Vijay recently visited the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple in Maharashtra on April 29 and the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple in Tamil Nadu on April 28 as part of his spiritual journey. He also contested his first election with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam without forming any central or state alliances.

Vijay carried out an extensive campaign across Tamil Nadu ahead of the voting held on April 23. The election results are scheduled to be announced on May 4 and it will be closely watched to see how he performs in his political debut.

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