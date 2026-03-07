Home

Thalapathy Vijay’s wife files fresh plea amid viral buzz over actor attending wedding with Trisha Krishnan, asks to stay in…

Fresh legal proceedings involving Thalapathy Vijay’s wife have sparked widespread discussion online. The new plea filed in court arrives at a time when social media is already buzzing with speculation about the actor attending a recent wedding event alongside Trisha Krishnan.

Fresh legal development has caught attention online as Thalapathy Vijay‘s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam files another petition in ongoing divorce proceedings. Social media is already abuzz after actor was seen attending wedding with Trisha Krishnan, sparking intense discussions. Petition focuses on residential security and financial relief while court process continues.

While public focus remains on wedding appearance and viral photos, latest filing reveals serious legal concerns regarding housing rights and alimony. This step highlights Sangeetha’s effort to protect her position during divorce proceedings after more than two decades of marriage.

What has been sought by Sangeetha in the petition?

In the latest filing, Sangeetha requests right to continue living in matrimonial home or be provided suitable alternative accommodation by Vijay. She notes that as a UK citizen she does not own residence in India and may be left without place to stay if court does not intervene. Petition also includes request for “payment of fair and reasonable permanent alimony” as part of ongoing legal process.

Allegations in filing claim Vijay warned her against approaching court for legal separation stating she would not be allowed to remain in home if she did so. As a result, Sangeetha moved court seeking interim relief to secure accommodation and financial protection until divorce proceedings conclude.

The recent appearance of Vijay with Trisha Krishnan

This legal step comes shortly after Vijay attended wedding reception with Trisha Krishnan hosted for son of film producer Kalpathi Suresh and Meenakshi. Reports claim actor and Trisha arrived in same car and left venue together, triggering social media frenzy.

While public attention has largely focused on actor appearance and photos, Sangeetha’s filing reminds of ongoing legal battle regarding marital rights alimony and residence. Court intervention is crucial to ensure she is not left without housing during hearing of divorce case.

More about the case of Sangeetha and Vijay

Earlier Sangeetha filed petition seeking divorce after 26 years of marriage. Couple married in August 1999 and have two children Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha. Petition cited alleged extramarital relationship by Vijay discovered in 2021 along with claims of cruelty and mental distress caused to her.

Divorce petition is filed under Special Marriage Act 1954 citing adultery and cruelty as main grounds. Case continues in district court and outcome is yet to be determined.

Fresh petition shows Sangeetha actively protecting housing and financial rights during ongoing divorce case. Court intervention will determine residential and monetary relief until case concludes.

