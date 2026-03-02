Thalapathy Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, holds British citizenship, daughter of Sri Lankan Tamil industrialist, net worth is Rs…

Home

Sangeetha Sornalingam, wife of Tamil star and TV personality Thalapathy Vijay, is the daughter of London-based businessman Sooranalingam. Her net worth is Rs...

On Friday, news broke that Sangeetha Sornalingam, wife of Tamil star and TV personality Thalapathy Vijay, has filed for divorce. In her petition, she accuses the actor-politician of infidelity and claims he had an extramarital affair with an actress. Here, we’ll tell you everything about Sangeeta, who was in a 25-year relationship with Vijay, including her profession, where she lives, and details about their children, Jason Sanjay and Dhivya Sasha.

Sangeeta is the daughter of London-based businessman Sooranalingam. A Tamilian of Sri Lankan origin, she was impressed by Vijay’s performance in the 1996 film Poove Unakkaga and travelled from London to Chennai to meet him. It is said that while studying at London University, she wrote numerous letters to Vijay. Their friendship soon blossomed into love, and on August 25, 1999, they were married according to both Christian and Hindu rituals. Their wedding was celebrated in the presence of Vijay’s fans.

Who is Sangeetha Sornalingam?

According to a Times Now report, Sangeeta has more friends in the Tamil film industry than Vijay, including Shalini Ajith Kumar and Aarti Ravi, the estranged wife of Ravi Mohan. Reports suggest that Sangeeta has moved to London and is managing her family’s business. Several sources also estimate her net worth to be over Rs 400 crore.

Vijay and Sangeeta have two children, a son, Jason Sanjay, and a daughter, Dhivya Sasha. Sangeeta has kept a low profile since their marriage, and their children have also stayed away from the limelight. Jason appeared alongside his father in the 2009 film Vettaikaran, while Divya acted in the 2016 film Theri. Although Sangeeta and Dhivya continue to remain out of the spotlight, Jason is set to make his directorial debut with Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan. According to reports, Dhivya is also a badminton player.

The ANI report stated, “Sangeeta, wife of actor and TVK chief Vijay, has filed a divorce petition in the Chengalpattu Family Court. In her petition, Sangeeta has accused Vijay of having an extramarital affair with an actress and is seeking a divorce on these grounds.”

According to the petition, Sangeeta alleged that Vijay had an extramarital affair with an actress. The petition states that in 2021, Sangeeta discovered Vijay was involved in this illicit relationship. It further claims that Vijay initially promised the affair would end, but it continued.

