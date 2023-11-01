Home

Entertainment

Thangalaan Teaser: Chiyaan Vikram as ‘Son of Gold’ Butchers Snakes And Men in Gory Epic Actioner – Watch

Thangalaan Teaser: Chiyaan Vikram as ‘Son of Gold’ Butchers Snakes And Men in Gory Epic Actioner – Watch

Thangalaan Teaser: Chiyaan Vikram as 'Son of Gold' is ripping apart snakes and soldiers in epic action-drama. - Watch

Thangalaan Teaser: Chiyaan Vikram as 'Son of Gold' Butchers Snakes And Men in Gory Epic Actioner - Watch

Thangalaan Teaser: Chiyaan Vikram’s much-awaited epic action-drama Thangalaan‘s teaser is out. The first glimpses and posters of the movie got a thumbs up from Vikram’s fans. Cinephiles hailed the actor’s ability to transform himself physically, mentally and emotionally while portraying any character. Vikram has always been praised by movie buffs for his versatility in films like Aparichit aka Anniyan, Raavanan, I, Ponniyin Selvan 2 and others. In Thangalaan he plays a tribal leader and warrior who will go to any extent to claim his land and rights while fighting the enemy. Netizens are surprised by the one minute, thirty-two seconds teaser of the movie.

Trending Now

WATCH THANGALAAN TEASER:

You may like to read

CHIYAAN VIKRAM SLAYS AS ‘SON OF GOLD’ IN THANGALAAN

The teaser starts with Vikram looking at the king’s army about to attack his people in the tribal area. He is seen killing a soldier with his spear. He then kills a snake by ripping it apart with his bare hands. A massacre of soldiers and other people take place in the gory teaser as Vikram’s character is shown as a valiant warrior who unleashes wrath on the battlefield.

The movie is directed by Pa Ranjith and also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohannan, Pasupathi, Muthukumar, Hari Krishnan, Preethi, Arjun Prabhakaran, and Hollywood actor Daniel Goldragon in crucial roles.

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.