Thangalaan Teaser: Chiyaan Vikram Looks Unrecognisable, Brings The Real Story of KGF People – Watch

The grand teaser of 'Thangalaan' starring Chiyaan Vikram is here. The actor looks unrecognisable as he brings the true life story of the K.G.F people amid more bloodshed and violence.

Thangalaan Teaser: Chiyaan Vikram Looks Unrecognisable, Brings The Real Story of KGF People - Watch

Pan-Indian movies from various film industries are gaining popularity nationwide. Recently, there have been several major releases in the pan-Indian cinema, reflecting the industry’s abundance of content. Popular producer KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green Production House is now bringing a significant and true-life story based on the experiences of the people of KGF (Kolar Gold Fields) during the pre-Independence times.

Studio Green Production House Releases Thangalaan Poster

The ambitious project ‘Thangalaan’ is a historical drama starring one of the most prominent figures in Indian cinema, Chiyaan Vikram, and is being directed by the talented storyteller Pa Ranjith. Ever since the teaser was released, the movie has been a popular subject among the public. Recently, to celebrate Pongal, the creators have heightened anticipation by revealing the release date of the film. Sharing on social media, the creators stated, “A momentous chapter is about to unfold, drenched in blood and adorned in gold (sic).”

Take a look at Green Studio X (Twitter) Post

Thangalaan Teaser

The film’s teaser provides a glimpse into the chaotic world created by the makers. After the blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2, Chiyaan Vikram makes a pan-India genre comeback, showcasing his visible dedication, commitment, and transformation in the character. The teaser includes intense moments and a raw appearance from the actors, which will impress the audience with its craftsmanship. The movie also features Malavika Mohanan, Hollywood actor Daniel Caltagirone, and several notable names from the Tamil industry.

Watch Thangalaan Teaser:

The teaser contains all the elements to capture your interest, including the production quality, a gripping storyline, and well-developed characters. This movie aims poised to elevate Indian cinema to an international platform.

Release Date of Thangalaan

Thangalaan is set to premiere globally in April 2024, in languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film’s music is scored by GV Prakash Kumar.

