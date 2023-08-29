Mohan Raja Announces Thani Oruvan 2 With Jayam Ravi And Nayanthara

Home

Entertainment

Thani Oruvan 2 ANNOUNCED With A Special Promo: Jayam Ravi And Nayanthara Reunite With Mohan Raja For The Sequel

Thani Oruvan 2 ANNOUNCED With A Special Promo: Jayam Ravi And Nayanthara Reunite With Mohan Raja For The Sequel

Commemorating his film Thani Oruvan's 8th anniversary, filmmaker Mohan Raja announced the sequel, Thani Oruvan 2 with a special promo. The second installment of the franchise will be led by Nayanthara and Jayam Ravi.

Thani Oruvan 2 starring Nayanthara-Jayam Ravi. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Mohan Raja, Jayam Ravi, and lady superstar Nayanthara gave a blockbuster hit in the form of the 2015 release, Thani Oruvan. As the action-romance drama completed 8 years of release on August 28, the director commemorated the special occasion by announcing Thani Oruvan 2. The announcement was made with a special promo. The second installment in the franchise will see Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara in lead roles. The filmmaker will be collaborating with his brother and actor Jayam Ravi for the 7th film. On the other hand, this is going to be his 4th project with the lady superstar.

Trending Now

Mohan Raja Announces Thani Oruvan 2, Shares Promo

Sharing the promo on his official handle, Mohan Raja captioned the post “On this #8yearsofThanioruvan proudly joining for the 3rd time with @Ags_production, 4th time with the lady superstar #Nayanthara AND 7th time with MY DEARMOST @actor_jayamravi for my 11th film #ThaniOruvan2 (sic).”

Going by the announcement, the shoot for Thani Oruvan 2 will commence next year in 2024. If the promo is any hint, Jayam Ravi is going to be locking horns with a new enemy in the sequel. It suggests an edge-of-the-seat intense thriller that will keep you hooked till the end.

The remaining cast and crew of Thani Oruvan 2 is expected to be announced shortly.

All About Thani Oruvan

Thani Oruvan shared a tale of an honest police officer who was on a mission to expose a corrupt scientist making money from his medical malpractices. The original drama also saw Ganesh Venkataraman, Harish Uthaman, Nassar, Thambi Ramaiah, and Mugdha Godse in supporting roles.

What’s Next For Nayanthara And Jayam Ravi?

Up next, Nayanthara will be stepping into Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Made under the direction of Atlee, it also marks the filmmaker’s first Hindi project. With Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, Jawan is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on September 7 this year.

In the meantime, Jayam Ravi also has Arjunan’s directorial Genie in the lineup. Arjunan Jr., who worked as the assistant director of Mysskin, will be making his debut as a director with the project.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES