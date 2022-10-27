Thank God Box Office Day 2: Thank God had a challenging start at the box office ever since its advance sales opened facing stiff competition from Ram Setu amid festive fervour. The Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra starrer fantasy-dramedy failed to create the hype expected from a star-studded Diwali release. After its lower-than-expected numbers on Tuesday, the Indra Kumar directorial saw a further dip in its collection on Tuesday. Thank God was expected to open in the Rs 10-12 Crore range. However, the film only managed to garner Rs 8.10 Crore on Tuesday. As Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu has an edge over the movie, the latter collected around Rs 5 Crore on Wednesday.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Recovers From Dengue, Back To Hosting Bigg Boss 16

THANK GOD COLLECTION FURTHER DROPS IN NON-HOLIDAY CENTRES

As per a Box Office India report, "Thank God collected a Rs 5.75 Crore nett on its second day which is a low collection but pretty much on the expected lines as there was always going to be drop post the Diwali day holiday. The problem is not the second day business but more so the number it picked up the first day. The drop on day two was around 25%." The report further stated that the film has strong hold in holiday areas as its collection improved in some centres of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. However, in non-holiday centres Thank God dropped at 40%.

THANK GOD EXPECTED TO FAIR WELL ON SECOND WEKKEND

According to BOI, "The two day total of the film is Rs 13.25 Crore nett and it is likely to see further drops over the next two days as each day the holiday factor gets less and less." There is still a slight possibility of an upturn on Saturday due to the weekend.

CHECK OUT THE FIRST TWO DAY COLLECTION OF THANK GOD:

Tuesday – 7,50,00,000

Wednesday – 5,75,00,000

TOTAL – 13,25,00,000

Thank God released on October 25, 2022, as it clashed with Akshay Kumar’s mythological-action-adventure Ram-Setu and Sharad Kelkar starrer historical-biopic Har Har Mahadev. Thank God also stars Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role.

