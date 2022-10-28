Thank God Box Office Collection Day 3: Thank God seems to be dropping even further after its mild opening at the Box Office. The Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer collected Rs 4.15 crore on its third day at the ticket window. The film’s three-day total now stands at Rs 18.25 crore which is way lower than what is expected from a Diwali special release and an Ajay starrer.Also Read - Thank God Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Fantasy-Dramedy Witnesses Further Drop - Check Detailed Report

On the other hand, Ram Setu, which was released on the same day as Thank God, is doing good business. The three-day total of the Akshay Kumar starrer is between Rs 34-34.50 crore, almost twice of Thank God. The performance of this comic caper is disappointing considering the film has got an additional boost from the Diwali holidays. Also Read - Thank God Public Review: Film Collects 8-9 Crores On Day 1, Is It A Hit Or Flop? Worth Watching Or Not? Watch Video

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION BREAKUP OF THANK GOD:

Tuesday: Rs 8.10 crore Wednesday: Rs 6 crore Thursday: Rs 4.15 crore

Total: Rs 18.25 crore

#ThankGod is on a declining spree… The 3-day total is shockingly low, more so during #Diwali period… An upturn on Sat and Sun is very important… Tue 8.10 cr, Wed 6 cr, Thu 4.15 cr. Total: ₹ 18.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/4DJkRAooqu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 28, 2022

Thank God is based on the concept of an afterlife, much like Waah Life Ho Toh Aisi, Hello Brother, Chamatkar, Bhoothnath and Thoda Pyar Thoda Magic among others. It is imperative for the film to do well this weekend or else this would be Sidharth’s other theatrical dud after Marjaavaan in 2019. Shershaah, which was released last year, was not a theatrical release. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Thank God!