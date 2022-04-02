Ankita-Vicky Gudi Padwa Celebrations: TV actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain celebrated their first Gudi Padwa as husband and wife on April 2. The actor gave a glimpse of the auspicious event by sharing a video on her social media handle. It included footage from the couple’s Gudi Padwa celebrations at their house. She also wrote a heartfelt note of gratitude to her husband.Also Read - This Gudi Padwa Indulge in Your Favourite Sweets & Savouries With a Healthy Twist!

The pair wished their social media followers a happy Gudi Padwa by posting a video of them following the mandatory rites. Because this was the first time Ankita and Vicky were enjoying the festival as a married couple, everything felt extra special. She also added the song ‘Yad Lagla’ from the highly acclaimed film Sairat. Also Read - Gudi Padwa 2022: Know the Date, Time And Significance of This Day

Taking to her Instagram, Pavitra Rishta fame wrote an elaborate statement that read, “Happy gudi padwa every one. Celebrating every festival this year with you as our first time feels so special.I feel complete and so secure by you being around. Wearing sarees,putting gajra and sindoor,wearing mangalsutra every day and performing each and every rituals together as husband and wife makes me believe more in love and the institution of marriage.. whenever you are here with me We make sure that u put sindoor on my forehead and believe me it feels the same as our wedding day and i still get goosebumps baby.. ” Also Read - Bank Holidays 2022: Banks To Remain Shut For 15 Days In April. Complete List Here

She added, “We don’t need any occasion to celebrate our life together but today on this day of #gudipadwa I thank god for you having in my life. Sometimes we don’t understand god’s plan and we keep fighting for something which isn’t good for us .. but always remember god doesn’t give u what u want..he gives you what u need and love he is never wrong. I’m happy and so grateful that I met u in this lifetime baby..I only want you and only need you forever and ever Mr. Jain”

“Let’s celebrate this new year #gudipadwa by thanksgiving each other and be grateful for every blessing you have. Do not hesitate to express your feelings and to show love to your loved ones 💕

It will change you and your life for betterment trust me. Happy gudipadwa everyone from me and mine to all of you and yours, ” she concluded.

Take a look at Ankita-Vicky’s Gudi Padwa Celebrations:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Her fans and followers flooded the comment section with love and gratitude. They wished the couple on the occasion Gudipadwa. One of the users wrote, “Thank you…. God bless you both and you Ankita is an inspiration for me. What you said in last line that God has made better plans for us. He will give what we need and deserve… Yes I will in it.” While another said, “Haayee pretttyyyyyy ! Happy gudi padwa Mrs. And Mr. Jain.”

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, Gudi Padwa, also known as the Marathi New Year, celebrates the start of the harvest season and is widely observed. This year’s festival takes place on April 2nd.

Happy Gudi Padwa to all our readers. Watch this space for more updates!