Thank God Leaked Online in HD Quality: Thank God starring Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role has finally hit the theatres. The film is Malhotra’s first theatre release after the coronavirus outbreak. Thank God has received mixed responses from the audience. Twitter is full of reviews and his fans cannot stop praising the actor. However, there is sad news for the makers of Thank God as the film has been leaked online for HD quality on day 1 of the release.Also Read - Thank God, Ram Setu Movie Review LIVE UPDATES: Ajay Devgn vs Akshay Kumar at Box Office

Indra Kumar’s Thank God has a kind cause at heart. The film weaves a simple narrative of a man facing judgment after a freak accident. His stay on earth is reviewed by a panel that decides if his good deeds overrule the ones where he wronged someone. Chitragupta played by Ajay Devgn plays a Game Of Life with Sidharth Malhotra aka Ayaan Kapoor. Also Read - Diwali 2022 Puja: Karan Johar Twins With Yash And Roohi; Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani Are so in Love in Latest Pics

Thank God has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Kantara, Doctor G, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Liger, Chup, Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, Vikrant Rona, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Khuda Haafiz 2, Aashram 3, Major, F3, Anek. Also Read - Ram Setu Box Office Prediction: Akshay Kumar's Action-Adventure Rides Ahead of Thank God in Early Advance Bookings - Check Report

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)