Thank God Manike Song: Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi‘s hot and sizzling chemistry in the Bollywood version of the Manike song has set the internet on fire. The sensuous dance number from Thank God is originally a Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe by Yohani. The singer has lent her voice for the Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra starrer as well. Sidharth and Nora’s smoking hot chemistry has already given us that steamy vibe. But, what caught our attention was to see Nora’s sexy curves and belly dance in a white front-cut dress that she wore in the song.Also Read - Nora Fatehi Sizzles Hard With Sidharth Malhotra in 'Manike' Teaser From Thank God - Watch Viral Video

As Bollywood’s Manike song was released today, fans hailed it! Manike also features Ajay Devgn as Chitragupt. Talking about Nora Fatehi’s sizzling avatar, she was seen in a pristine white thigh-high-slit gown with a sexy plunging neckline. Sidharth complemented her look by donning a white blazer and matching trousers in a sequence. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Reaches EOW, Delhi Office in Connection With Sukesh Chandrashekhar Money Laundering Case

NORA FATEHI’S HOT AND SIZZLING AVATAR MAKES FANS GO CRAZY

In the song, Nora Fatehi is an apsara, i.e. angel, who is projected as the personification of lust, the biggest weakness among men according to Ajay’s Chitragupt. Ajay snaps his fingers as Nora appears in her tempting avatar to seduce Sidharth’s Aayan Kapoor in the song. A few scenes in the song also show a dashing Ajay in a black waistcoat playing the game of life with Aayan aka Sid. The song was hailed by fans who went gaga over the visual treat with the captivating song number. A fan commented, “Can’t Take my Eyes Off.” Other fans dropped hearts, heart-shaped eye and fire emojis. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez Quizzed By Delhi Police For 8 Hours, Could Not Answer Many Questions Correctly

WATCH MANIKE SONG:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Thank God also stars Rakul Preet Singh as Inspector Ruhi Kapoor, who is Sidharth’s on-screen wife. The film recently got itself into legal trouble due to its satirically humorous depiction of Chitragupt (a Hindu deity – messenger of God). A lawyer from Jaunpur has lodged a complaint against the makers for mocking religion.

