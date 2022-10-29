Rakul Preet Singh Slays in Hot Monokini: Rakul Preet Singh is on a vacation spree after her two back-to-back releases Doctor G and Thank God. The actor has had quite a busy year with movie promotions as she was earlier seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer OTT thriller Cuttputlli. She also shared screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Ajay Devgn’s directorial Runway24. Rakul has now taken the much-deserved break from her busy schedule and headed to her favourite holiday destination Maldives. The Thank God actor keeps posting the serene location on her Instagram stories and also drops hot pictures in sexy monokini.Also Read - Thank God Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn's Film is Going Nowhere, Can The Weekend Save it? - Check Detailed Report

CHECK OUT RAKUL PREET’S SEXY SWIMSUIT PHOTO SHARED ON HER INSTAGRAM HANDLE:

RAKUL PREET TURNS WATER BABY AT MALDIVES

RAKUL PREET TURNS WATER BABY AT MALDIVES

Rakul shared a picture of herself in a hot multi-coloured monokini and captioned her post as, "Water baby for life 💕." The actor who has often admitted about her love for swimming looked alluring and drop-dead-gorgeous as she smiled while taking a dip in the pool. Rakul had on Friday also posted a sexy photo in her maroon monokini as she flaunted her hot bod in a sunbathing mode near the pool. Netizens dropped heart and heart-shaped emojis as she looked enthralling and sensual in her sultry swimsuit pictures. The actor brings the much-needed glam quotient and sex appeal in the aesthetically shot pool and beachside photos.

Rakul will next be seen in Chhatriwali where she plays a condom tester.

