Thank God, Ram Setu Movie Review LIVE UPDATES: Diwali special releases – Thank God and Ram Setu have hit the screens today. While the reviews are yet to arrive after the first day, first-show, the early estimates show the Akshay Kumar starrer enjoying an upper hand over the Ajay Devgn starrer on day one. The advance bookings of both films are decent, however, Ram Setu seems to have got a bigger hold on the ticket window. As per many trade pundits, Thank God is expected to open in the range of Rs 10-12 crore on its opening day while Ram Setu might just mint a little more – in the range of Rs 13-15 crore on its day one at the Box Office.Also Read - Ram Setu vs Thank God at Diwali Box Office Day 1: Will They Break Sooryavanshi’s Record? - Check Early Predictions Report
The Indra Kumar comic-caper has crossed Rs 1 crore in advance booking for day one and even though that’s a low number, the film is expected to collect in double figure in nett collections on an opening day. Also Read - Ram Setu Box Office Prediction: Akshay Kumar's Action-Adventure Rides Ahead of Thank God in Early Advance Bookings - Check Report
THANK GOD ADVANCE BOOKING REPORT:
As reported by the trade website Sacnilk, Thank God has sold tickets worth Rs 1.25 crore (approx) in an advance booking by Monday night. Had it been any other day, this would have resulted in a single-digit number on day one but because it’s the Govardhan holiday, the on-spot bookings are expected to add more numbers. Also Read - Thank God: Ajay Devgn's Chitragupt Becomes CG Amid Backlash in Sidharth Malhotra-Rakul Preet Singh's Comic Caper
RAM SETU ADVANCE BOOKING REPORT:
The Akshay Kumar starrer is expected to easily beat Thank God on its opening day, at least before the word of mouth doesn’t come out. However, it is still far behind the last year’s Diwali release – Sooryavanshi – which was also an Akshay starrer. As per many trade pundits, Ram Setu might just collect a little more than half of what Sooryavanshi collected on its opening day.
As reported by the trade website Sacnilk, Ram Setu has done advance bookings of around Rs 2 crore by the end of Monday. While this is not what is expected from Akshay’s film, it will still benefit from the Govardhan holiday and collect R 13-15 crore on its opening day.
The real test for both Thank God and Ram Setu will however begin on Wednesday when the word-of-mouth is out and the audience is able to make a sound choice between the two films. The coming weekend will benefit either film accordingly.
CHECK THE LIVE TWITTER MOVIE REVIEW UPDATES FOR BOTH THE FILMS HERE: