Thank God, Ram Setu Movie Review LIVE UPDATES: Diwali special releases – Thank God and Ram Setu have hit the screens today. While the reviews are yet to arrive after the first day, first-show, the early estimates show the Akshay Kumar starrer enjoying an upper hand over the Ajay Devgn starrer on day one. The advance bookings of both films are decent, however, Ram Setu seems to have got a bigger hold on the ticket window. As per many trade pundits, Thank God is expected to open in the range of Rs 10-12 crore on its opening day while Ram Setu might just mint a little more – in the range of Rs 13-15 crore on its day one at the Box Office.

The Indra Kumar comic-caper has crossed Rs 1 crore in advance booking for day one and even though that's a low number, the film is expected to collect in double figure in nett collections on an opening day.

THANK GOD ADVANCE BOOKING REPORT:

As reported by the trade website Sacnilk, Thank God has sold tickets worth Rs 1.25 crore (approx) in an advance booking by Monday night. Had it been any other day, this would have resulted in a single-digit number on day one but because it's the Govardhan holiday, the on-spot bookings are expected to add more numbers.

RAM SETU ADVANCE BOOKING REPORT:

The Akshay Kumar starrer is expected to easily beat Thank God on its opening day, at least before the word of mouth doesn’t come out. However, it is still far behind the last year’s Diwali release – Sooryavanshi – which was also an Akshay starrer. As per many trade pundits, Ram Setu might just collect a little more than half of what Sooryavanshi collected on its opening day.

As reported by the trade website Sacnilk, Ram Setu has done advance bookings of around Rs 2 crore by the end of Monday. While this is not what is expected from Akshay’s film, it will still benefit from the Govardhan holiday and collect R 13-15 crore on its opening day.

The real test for both Thank God and Ram Setu will however begin on Wednesday when the word-of-mouth is out and the audience is able to make a sound choice between the two films. The coming weekend will benefit either film accordingly.

CHECK THE LIVE TWITTER MOVIE REVIEW UPDATES FOR BOTH THE FILMS HERE:

2nd half …Metro scene #Ramsetu … — FaN oF AkShAy KuMaR (@SinghRowdysingh) October 25, 2022

#AkshayKumar to get national award next year for #RamSetu 100% Confirmed take a screenshot big salute to makers for making such a film — Shivam Talreja (@CinemaPoint1) October 24, 2022

Its interval time Movie is very interesting till now !! The chase scene with BGM is amazing. Akshay’s performance is very different from any other movies. He never disappoints me.

Nushrat doesn’t have that much time frame. Jacquiline is ok. #RamSetu — Abhishek (@abhishekmaggo07) October 25, 2022

#RamSetu interval: Story, performance, execution sab cheez badhia hai. Pehli baar Bollywood mein aisi ek film bani hai aur achhi lag rahi hai…..hn ek do scenes mein kuch technical issues hain but they can be ignored (underwater scenes are so beautiful). — Krish Kumar (@movieverse_yt) October 25, 2022

#RamSetu #AkshayKumar career best performance all the other actors have done really well in their role jai shree ram bgm and sound is really amazing my rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/kK9GBf4l1S — Rohan Sharma (@Tilak671135271) October 25, 2022

REVIEW#ThankGod is a light hearted family film with strong message & fair amount of entertainment. Has many funny moments. #AjayDevgn shines. Sidharth could do better. Rakul was fine.

Good writing, Avg execution.

Music was ok.

Overall it’s a FUN PACKAGE.#ThankGodReview

⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) October 25, 2022

#ThankGodreview #ThankGodMovie #ThankGod

Perfect family movie this festive season… Perfect dose of comedy, emotions and drama with very good Message…Fresh and very good concept..Life is all about choosing black and white ball. 4/5@ajaydevgn @SidMalhotra @Rakulpreet — Movie_Reviews (@Movie_reviewsss) October 25, 2022

#Early reviews and reports pouring in suggest that #ThankGod is a rollicking entertainer with a superb message. Humour, screenplay, and social message are its USP. #AjayDevgn in top form and easily overshadows #SidharthMalhotra — Feline Oozes Passion (@To_SG_FHFAES) October 25, 2022

#ThankGod reviews are pouring in. Seems like everyone is loving it ❤️ — dev ✨ (@devspeaks_) October 25, 2022