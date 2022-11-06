Thank God Writer Aakash Kaushik on Film’s Box Office Crash: ‘Had it Been Down South, it Would Have Done Really Well’

In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Thank God writer Aakash Kaushik opened up about the lacking element in the fantasy-drama and more.

Thank God Writer on Film’s Box Office Crash: The Hindi cinema industry is home to the well-known writer Aakash Kaushik. In addition to Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God, he has written for other high-profile movies, including the recent blockbuster of the year 2022 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Aakash, who enjoys storytelling to create numerous universes and credits God as his creative influence, opened up about the box office crash of the fantasy drama – Thank God. Additionally, he spoke about movies like Kantara, Brahmastra and RRR that worked at the box office.

Thank God Writer Reveals What Lacked in Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra Starrer

In an EXCLUSIVE conversation with India.com, Aakash said, “An emotional film makes you understand the value of relationships and all, whereas the trailer gave a very different feel to it. So I’ll give an analogy to you – ‘If you want to have Chinese you go to a restaurant and I serve you Muglai, now that food might be great but that food might not suit your taste palette because you were in the mood for Chinese.’ So I believe that is where we went wrong.”

“People expected an out-and-out comedy whereas it was an emotional film. So there’s one where we went wrong. And it’s Hindi and had it been down South, it would have done really well,” he concluded.

Aakash Kaushik Talks About Pan-India Films Like Kantara, Brahmastra And RRR

We asked Aakash Kaushik if he believed that the success of pan-Indian movies like Kantara, Brahmastra, and RRR at the box office is because they are associated with Indian culture, history, and mythology. The writer believed that there is a lot of stuff that one can work on and write but that doesn’t imply that films only related to the ground root of our country are working. He said, “People want spectacle today. You either create a big spectacle like a Brahmastra or a RRR where the culture was there in the film, but the visual treat was something that you wanted to go and watch.”

“What has happened during post-pandemic is that the habit of watching a film in a theatre has grown, so until and unless they feel something they haven’t already, they want to watch that on the big screen. Otherwise, they don’t want to make an effort of going to the cinema, spend the money on tickets and then spend shit loads of money on popcorn and all,” he added

“Until and unless it’s a thing, they’ll be like yeh toh OTT bhi dekhlenge. Brahmastra or RRR are big spectacle films hai jo theatre par hi dekhni. It is more than culture, it is a big thing you create, ” Aakash concluded.

Aakash, himself is a firm believer that our culture is extremely rich and people should make films about it. He told us that he has a few concepts that he has been working on for many years which are based on mythology and culture.

