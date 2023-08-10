Home

Thank You For Coming: First Poster Of Chick Flick Starring Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill Out

Helmed by Karan Boolani, the film will be produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures. Thank You For Coming stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and Anil Kapoor.

Thank You For Coming will be directed by Karan Boolani. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Rhea Kapoor is back with another cinematic offering- Thank You For Coming. After her super hit film Veere Di Wedding, the producer will be collaborating with her husband Karan Boolani for her next project. This movie will mark the directorial debut of Karan Boolani. Now, today the makers of Thank You For Coming have released the official poster of the film confirming the cast. Focused on modern day relationships, the film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, and Dolly Singh in key roles. The leading ladies will share the screen space alongside the evergreen star Anil Kapoor.

Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor Reveal First Look Of Thank You For Coming

Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and the team of Thank You For Coming shared the first official poster of the movie today, August 10 The tantalizing poster left fans intrigued. The poster sees an actress oozing confidence with her bare back facing the camera. The face of the woman is not visible. Keeping the details under wrap, Bhumi Pednekar captioned the post, “The ComeBACK of the Chick flick. Watch this space. #ThankYouForComing”.

In Thank You For Coming, Anil Kapoor and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen sharing the screen space, marking their maiden collaboration. Sharing the excitement with fans, Anil Kapoor dropped the movie’s poster and wrote, “We’ll be ‘back’ shortly with a big announcement! #DontForgetToCome”

Here’s How Fans Reacted To The Post

Soon after the cast of Thank You For Coming shared the poster on their Instagram handles, fans poured in with love-filled comments from every corner. Commenting on the post, the official handle of Saregama wrote, “This is going to be fire.” A fan remarked, “Waiting to see the rest.” Another comment read, “Can Not Waitttttt.”

About Thank You For Coming

Helmed by Karan Boolani, the film will be produced by Rhea Kapoor in association with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures. Thank You For Coming features an ensemble cast that includes Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, and Karan Kundrra. Billed as a chick flick, the film revolves around modern day relationships.

