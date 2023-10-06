Home

Entertainment

Thank You For Coming Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Estimates: Dull Opening For Bhumi Pednekar’s Film Amid Dull Reviews – Check Detailed Report

Thank You For Coming Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Estimates: Dull Opening For Bhumi Pednekar’s Film Amid Dull Reviews – Check Detailed Report

Thank You For Coming box office collection day 1 early estimates: Bhumi Pednekar-led film about female insecurities, patriarchy, and friendship hasn't registered a good opening. Read full analaysis.

Thank You For Coming box office collection day 1 early estimates

Thank You For Coming opening day box office collection: Thank You For Coming is the big release of the week apart from Mission Raniganj. An all-women film led by Bhumi Pednekar, it is directed by Karan Boolani, Rhea Kapoor’s husband. The film features the story of a Delhi-based Punjabi girl, born out of wedlock and brought up by a single mother. The story deals with female insecurities, friendship, partners, and patriarchy. The advance bookings for the film haven’t shown any spark and the social media doesn’t seem to be abuzz with positive reviews either.

Trending Now

Thank You For Coming is expected to generate a low opening of around Rs 1-2 crore nett at the Box Office. If the film receives positive word-of-mouth from the audience, the evening shows might reflect the same in numbers but as of now, that seems unlikely. Another big reason why TYFC might just not fare well at the ticket window is its timing of release. The film which also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi and Dolly Singh in important roles, is facing a Box Office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, this film has received positive reviews and word-of-mouth is also growing around it. Gain for Mission Raniganj will be a loss for Thank You For Coming at the Box Office.

You may like to read

Further, the Jawan wave continues to rock the ticket windows, especially during the weekends and the audience has established a new interest in Fukrey 3 which is growing rapidly in numbers every day.

It will be interesting to see if Thank You For Coming manages to create its space at the Box Office amid so many successful releases. Watch this space for the full review and all the latest Box Office updates on Thank You For Coming!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES