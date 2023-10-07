Home

Thank You For Coming Box Office Collection Day 2: Bhumi Pednekar's Romantic Comedy Sees Slow Growth on Saturday - Check Detailed Report

Thank You For Coming Box Office Collection Day 2: Bhumi Pednekar’s romantic comedy Thank You For Coming kickstarted with dull reviews on its opening Day. In-spite of huge buzz around the Karan Boolani directorial debut, audiences lambasted the movie. Movie buffs on social media bashed Thank You For Coming for using the narrative about women’s sexual desires without any engaging storyline. A section of cinephiles also slammed the performances and direction. The joint production of Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor was being hailed prior to its release s it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. However, even on its second day the film failed to garner impressive box office numbers.

WATCH BHUMI PEDNEKAR’S VIRAL PROMO FROM THANK YOU FOR COMING:

THANK YOU FOR COMING SEES LUKEWARM RESPONSE ON DAY 2

Thank You For Coming earned Rs 0.8 Crore on Friday while it managed to collect Rs 9.60 Crore on Saturday, as estimated by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. The film also faced box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue and Dono, marking the debut of Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon. With Thank You For Coming, the economic challenges at the box office and the negative reviews and word-of-mouth have contributed to the film’s poor beginning.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF THANK YOU FOR COMING (SACNILK):

Friday: Rs 0.8 Crore

Saturday: Rs 9.6 Crore

Total: Rs 1.76 Crore

India.com in its review of Thank You For Coming opined, “It could have been a simple, funny film about a woman’s journey towards having her first orgasm, but it tries to become a movement. Shouting ‘smash the patriarchy’ at the top of your voice will only smash the audience’s ears. Dismissing men in your life is not feminism, demeaning their contribution to your life doesn’t empower you and sex is not everything. Thank You For Coming comes, never stays and runs out of your mind and heart in a snap.” The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi and Dolly Ahluwalia in crucial roles.

