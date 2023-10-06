Home

Entertainment

Thank You For Coming HD Available For Free Full HD Movies Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Sites

Thank You For Coming HD Available For Free Full HD Movies Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Sites

Thank You For Coming Leaked Online For Free Download: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi and Dolly Singh's film has been leaked online for free in HD quality on day one of the film release.

Thank You For Coming HD Available For Free Full HD Movies Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Sites

Thank You For Coming Full Movie in HD Leaked Information: Bhumi Pednekar’s sex comedy film has hit the screens today, October 6. The film also features Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi and Dolly Singh. Directed by Karan Boolani and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film also has Karan Kundrra. The first day-first show has been out and the audience and critics have started sharing their reviews. However, there is sad news for the makers of Thank You For Coming as the film has been leaked online in HD quality to download on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz. The movie leak on day one of the release is likely to impact the Box Office collection.

Trending Now

Thank You For Coming is a sex comedy film that was premiered at the 46th 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in the Gala Presentations section on 15 September 2023. Also, it is an Adult (A) film.

You may like to read

Thank You For Coming Movie 2023 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Fukrey 3, Chandramukhi 2, The Vaccine War, The Great Indian Family, Sukhee, Mark Antony, The Nun II, Jawan, Gadar 2, Kushi, Dream Girl 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES