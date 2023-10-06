Thank You For Coming Movie Review: Like Meaningless Sex Gone Awkward 

Home

Thank You For Coming Movie Review: This film starring Bhumi Pednekar shows feminism as a lopsided idea of empowerment, and ends up being a complete disservice to women.

Thank You For Coming Movie Review: In most Bollywood films, you are not advised to look for logic. That’s because you can watch an absolutely frivolous story and still enjoy it, can keep your brain aside and still laugh at what you see. But, how can you make sense of something which is just pretending to be a story? Thank You For Coming is a juxtaposition of a few glamorous scenes, shot in the most stunning locations of Delhi, with the pretty faces in Bollywood. It tries to do so much and make sense of everything from patriarchy to a leaked MMS but ends up being a muddled-up story of confused women.

Kanika Kapoor (Bhumi Pednekar) is born out of wedlock, raised by a single mother and has been bullied since her school days. She is full of insecurities after being labelled ‘Kunwari Kanika’ and ‘Kaandu Kanika’. As she turns 30, she realises she hasn’t had an orgasm yet and that becomes the sole agenda of her life from thereon. Everything fails – the advice of her friends, all her relationships and the men in her life, who don’t make enough efforts to hide their red flags. A restless Kanika decides to get married to probably the most “boring” person she knows in her life. She continues to seek the ultimate pleasure but that doesn’t remain her only problem after her engagement night when she finally gets to have an orgasm but can’t remember the man she slept with. The night makes her play, pause and rewind.

Bhumi as Kanika is a perfect miscast. She looks pretty but is over-expressive, says things that take time to register and makes you count all those films – Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Bheed – where you feel like appreciating her skills. This is not the Bhumi we know. This is the Bhumi straight out of the madness and pretentiousness, trying to make feminism look like a lopsided idea. The film hardly has anything for her to offer and she puts no effort either. The bigger problem is not her, it’s the film itself.

Directed by Karan Boolani, Thank You For Coming begins being a story about a woman who just wants to experience the pleasure of having an orgasm. But, it doesn’t remain the same for a long time. It then becomes a film about a woman’s insecurities – about giving the charge of her life to someone else. Then, it becomes the story of how society looks at a single woman who has the agency of her sexuality. Then a commentary on ‘settling down’ in life and forgetting your dreams and aspirations. Slowly, it takes you through the life of a teenager and then boom – you hear ‘smash the patriarchy’. By this time, you are simply wondering how a glossy film ended up being a big ball of confusion where empowerment is defined by smoking, drinking and having one-night stands.

The film is so blind in its approach towards freedom and stability that it mocks a man who’s not just holding a green flag wide for everyone to see but is also flying on it. In a scene, when the groom’s family tries to woo the bride, welcomes her with a sweet video and gifts her a new house, the crowd laughs at them. When did a simple, loving man who earns enough and has a sweet, caring family become a red flag? Isn’t having a partner who’s independent, understanding, supportive of your choices, and doesn’t expect you to change, the coolest thing to have in life? In Thank You For Coming, simplicity seems to be frowned upon. During the climax, Kanika insults the men sitting in the crowd because of their appearance. She shames them for being bald, having a pot belly and looking like ‘uncles’ – another utopian idea which fails to identify how a common, average middle-aged man looks like in India and in most parts of the world.

The rest of the cast seems stuck. There are hardly any scenes given to Kusha Kapila and Shehaaz Gill which is a surprise considering both the actors have been an active part of the film’s promotional campaign. While Dolly Singh is a slight relief in the maze, it’s Shibani Bedi who steals the show. She plays a single mother of a teenager and is the most convincing character. She lacks pretentiousness and yet appears glamorous. Shibani is probably the most relatable character among the lot, and definitely the only one making sense.

Everytime you see Shehnaaz on-screen, you realise the extent of callousness one must have to write her character. If at all, Thank You For Coming is a total disservice to her and those wanting the filmmakers to take her seriously for once.

It could have been a simple, funny film about a woman’s journey towards having her first orgasm, but it tries to become a movement. Shouting ‘smash the patriarchy’ at the top of your voice will only smash the audience’s ears. Dismissing men in your life is not feminism, demeaning their contribution to your life doesn’t empower you and sex is not everything. Thank You For Coming comes, never stays and runs out of your mind and heart in a snap.

Rating: 1 .5 star

