Thank You For Coming Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar’s Comedy Breaks Gender Stereotypes With its Bold Theme – Watch

Thank You For Coming Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar is once again back with her upcoming light-hearted dramedy Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare based on the fairytale of frog prince. The actress who mesmerised the audiences with her acting prowess in the intense social-drama Afwaah and the hard-hitting Bheed, is now starring in the comic-caper about breaking taboos. Bhumi has never shied away from experimenting with stories based on bold themes and always gives it her best shot while embracing her characters. The first look and recent poster of Thank You For Coming created a lot of curiosity among netizens as it gave Veere Di Wedding vibes.

WATCH THANK YOU FOR COMING VIRAL TRAILER:

BHUMI PEDNKEKAR BREAKS GENDER STEREOTYPES WITH HER COMING-OF-AGE BOLD DRAMEDY

The trailer stars with Bhumi’s voiceover as flashbacks of her high-school days to being an adult appear. She narrates the story of the girl who kisses a frog prince. The plot focuses on women’s sexual desires and Bhumi’s character’s inability to have an orgasm in-spite of being in relationships during different stages of her life. As she and ger gang of girls including Kusha Kapila and Shehnaaz Gill encourage her to discover love there are many one-libers about gender stereotypes and societal taboos. In one of the scenes a dialogue states, “Had it happened to a man, there won’t be a fuss about it.” Many sequences are similar to Veere Di Wedding, while the narrative also reminds of Bhumi’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. There are a few lovemaking and intimate scenes of Bhumi in the film that explores sexuality, relationships and freedom to love. Anil Kapoor also makes a special appearance in the promo. While Karan Kundrra is reuniting with Bhumi in Thank You For Coming once again as a romantic angke uis showcased between them. For the unversed, the duo worked in Akanksha Srivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare where they had many bold kissing scenes.

Thank You For Coming is produced by Rhea Kapoor and is directed by her husband Karan Boolani.

