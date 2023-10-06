Home

Entertainment

Thank You For Coming Twitter Review: Netizens Express Disappointment After Watching Shehnaaz Gill-Bhumi Pednekar’s Film, Check Reactions

Thank You For Coming Twitter Review: Netizens Express Disappointment After Watching Shehnaaz Gill-Bhumi Pednekar’s Film, Check Reactions

Thank You For Coming Twitter Review: Netizens expressed their disappointment after watching Shehnaaz Gill and Bhumi Pednekar's movie. Check Reactions

Thank You For Coming Twitter Review: Bhumi Pednekar’s romantic comedy Thank You For Coming is yet another film based on gender stereotypes which has a bold theme. The hype was rife with the film as it was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Bhumi’s character romanticizes on the fairytale world of the princess and the frog prince in the Karan Boolani directorial. The film’s plot and narrative has got mixed reaction from netizens. Many movie buffs have called the film disappointing and even criticised the acting performances in the movie. Cinephiles have called the movie a ‘disaster’ on social media.

Trending Now

THANK YOU FOR COMING SLAMMED BY CINEPHILES:

Thank You For Coming also stars Dolly Ahluwalia, Shibani Bedi, Kusha Kapila, Anil Kapoor and others in crucial roles. The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

You may like to read

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES