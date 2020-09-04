Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: The late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti lauded the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for its action in the ongoing probe, raiding a number of locations including the residence of Rhea Chakraborty. Shweta thanked God and said it’s a great start in the Sushant Singh Rajput Case. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family Had no Knowledge That he Had Bipolar Disorder/Depression: Vikas Singh

"Good going NCB… Thank You God. #GreatStartNCB," Shweta wrote on her Twitter handle.



The search operation began at around 6:30 am with two teams that simultaneously raided both Rhea and SSR’s friend Samuel Miranda‘s residences in Mumbai after which the latter was detained by the NCB. ANI quoted an NCB official talking about the raids: “Searches were conducted at Samuel Miranda & Showik Chakraborty’s places in Mumbai. Senior officers were present during the searches. Both have been issued notices under section 67 of the NDPS Act, to join the investigation: Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB”

There were eight cops who visited the Juhu residence of Rhea and Showik on Friday morning when all the four family members were present in the home. NCB seized Showik’s laptop as they are looking for digital evidence to find out a link between Rhea-Showik and the drug peddlers.

It was reported that the search at Rhea’s home was conducted as provided under NDPS Act.

Maharashtra: Officers of Mumbai Police reach the residence of #RheaChakraborty in Mumbai. A house search is being conducted by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at Showik & Rhea Chakraborty's residence as provided under NDPS Act. pic.twitter.com/YEnJIXsOGZ — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

Showik, Rhea and their parents, have been accused of abetment to the actor’s suicide, among other charges, in an FIR filed earlier by Sushant’s family. The NCB is investigating Sushant’s death along with the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The NCB has registered an FIR against Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Goa-based businessman Gaurav Arya, friend Jaya Saha, and SSR’s former co-manager Shruti Modi. After the FIR that was registered on August 25, NCB arrested two suspected drug peddlers identified as Abdel Basit Parihar, and Zaid Vilatra.