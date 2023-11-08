Home

‘Thankful to Shah Rukh Khan For Believing in Me’: Jawan Rapper Raja Kumari

Rapper Raja Kumari recently received a lot of praise for her rap song in superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller film ‘Jawan‘. On lending her vocals for the title track of Jawan, the Indian-origin American rapper told ANI, “Jawan was one of the biggest moments for me because it was a clear manifestation…I watched Jawan on Netflix last night and just hearing the scenes I am proud because I am a part of that history forever. That means a lot to me. I am very thankful to Shah Rukh for believing in me…” Helmed by Atlee Jawan starred Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

#WATCH | Mumbai | On lending her vocals for the title track of ‘Jawan’, Indian-origin American rapper and songwriter Raja Kumari says, “Jawan was one of the biggest moments for me because it was a clear manifestation…I watched ‘Jawan’ on Netflix last night and just hearing the… pic.twitter.com/kr7eQC4qCQ — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2023



Not only this, Raja Kumari also worked in Aarya season 3. She has now come up with a song ‘Sherni Aayi’ from the Sushmita Sen-starrer web series. Working with the Sen, she said, “Sushmita is a force to reckon with. She is such a powerful ‘sherni’. Working with her and being on set with her when she was being in her professional space was such an amazing learning experience…” The song’s video shows Sushmita in fierce avatar as Aarya Sareen. Raja Kumari undoubtedly roars with her powerful vocals.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Indian-origin American rapper and songwriter Raja Kumari, who lent her vocals for ‘Sherni Aayi’ from ‘Aarya 3’ and title track of ‘Jawan’, says, “Sushmita is a force to reckon with. She is such a powerful ‘sherni’. Working with her and being on set with her when… pic.twitter.com/xyuWROkcAv — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Jawan has successfully proved itself a strong player at the box office in India. Its collection figures are continually making a stronghold at the box office. With a monstrous collection of Rs 626.37 crore in India, Jawan has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema (Hindi).

Additionally, looking at its collection overseas, the film is standing strong with a total of USD 45.39 million. Internationally, Jawan has collected Rs 1117.36 Crore gross box office collection. Jawan has redefined box office success, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances, and rewriting record books along the way.

