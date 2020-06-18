TV actor Jaya Bhattacharya has rubbished the hoax news of her death. There are reports doing rounds on social media, claiming Jaya has succumbed to COVID-19. On Thursday, Jaya Bhattacharya took to Instagram to share a screenshot from a Facebook post by a user that declares, “Another loss for coronavirus… RIP Jaya Bhattacharya mam.” The post is accompanied by her picture. Also Read - Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Fame Jaya Bhattacharya Back On The Silver Screen As Sushma Bua In Badho Bahu

Sharing the screenshot on her Instagram account, the actor wrote: “Ha Ha Ha Ha. I am alive and kicking. Please guy before putting up a post can you cross check. Damn…” Also Read - SHOCKING ! Jaya Bhattacharya aka Payal Mehra From Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi In Dire Need Of Work



The person who had put up the Facebook post, later realised his mistake and apologised to Jaya. Mentioning the same, Jaya wrote in a Facebook post: “Tamal Chakraborty thank you for writing to me. I just wish you had confirmed before… after seeing the post by whoever had posted and deleted. Your post made lots of my people cry, unfair. Wasted my valuable time and others too trying to clarify…unfair. But we all had a good laugh, so apology accepted. Thank you.”

On Wednesday, Jaya Bhattacharya had taken to social media to mourn the demise of a unit member from the daily soap Thapki Pyaar Ki starring her. The unit member named Irfan succumbed to COVID-19.



Bhattacharya is known for playing antagonistic roles in TV serials and has also done small roles in movies such as Sirf Tum, Devdas, Fiza, Lajja to name a few.