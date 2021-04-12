Mumbai: Actor Pavail Gulati who is famous for his role in Thappad will now be seen in Vikas Bahl’s upcoming film Goodbye. The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna. Pavail will play the role of Amitabh’s son in the movie. Also Read - Amitabh Reveals Story of 'Jalsa', With 46-Yr-Old Throwback Photo From Chupke Chupke | Check Photos

Pavail Gulati took to social media announcing the news and mentioned that this movie is special for him. He also shared a picture of himself on the sets of the movie, holding a clapboard. "Absolutely thrilled and excited to be part of it. What makes it even more special is to get an opportunity to work with a legend like Amitabh Bachchan sir again. It is indeed an amazing feeling," he said in a statement. He also mentioned that it is his second collaboration with Balaji Telefilms. "This is my second collaboration with Balaji Telefilms, Ekta and Ruchikaa and I couldn't be happier about this reunion. Can't wait to embark on this exciting journey and I'm certain it's going to be a fun riot shooting with Rashmika and Amitabh sir," he added.

It has been reported that Rashmika and Amitabh have already started shooting for the film. Goodbye also marks the coming together of Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and filmmaker Vikas Bahl. Ekta Kapoor and Vikas have worked together previously as well on movies including Lootera and Udta Punjab.