The 50: Divya Agarwal’s team hits back at Bhavya Singh’s ‘separation’ claims with husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya Agarwal, a contestant on the reality show The 50, found herself in the middle of a controversy. During the show, her co-contestant Bhavya Singh made personal claims about her. What started as a fight between Divya and Archana Gautam soon turned personal. Bhavya alleged that Divya does not live with her husband, businessman Apurva Padgaonkar. She also called Divya a “gold digger” and a “fake” woman. The episode went viral soon after airing. Following this, Divya’s team shared a statement on her Instagram Story. They said the comments were “deeply uncalled for” and crossed the line. They added that speaking about personal things after promising “I won’t say anything” showed “intent, not truth.”

Divya Agarwal’s team shares a statement

In the statement, Divya’s team wrote: “This is to address an issue that aired on The 50 episode last night. What was said and done was deeply uncalled for and unethical. Repeatedly claiming ‘I won’t say anything’ and then continuing to blabber baseless personal narratives only exposes intent, not truth. This was never meant to be a personal battleground; it’s a game designed to test strength, strategy, and the mind.”

“Dragging someone’s personal life into the narrative reflects far more on the person choosing to do so than on the one being spoken about. Divya has always stood for dignity, loyalty, and genuine friendships, and those who truly know her know exactly where she stands,” the statement read.

Addressing the talk about Divya calling people over often, her team said this habit comes from her “warm, welcoming nature,” not from loneliness or neediness. They added that turning this into a story of “emotional dependency” is false and unfair.” Her habit of calling people over has always been a reflection of her warm, welcoming nature. She genuinely enjoys hosting, connecting, and making people feel at home, that is who she is. Twisting this into a narrative of loneliness or emotional dependency is not only false but deeply unfair.”

While Bhavya’s comments are still being talked about online, Divya’s husband has not said anything yet on the matter. Divya and Apurva got married in a small Marathi ceremony in February 2024.

