The 50: From Prince Narula to Digvijay Rathee, rivalries that could steal the spotlight

It’s not Bigg Boss, and it’s definitely not Khatron Ke Khiladi, but a brand-new reality show is already grabbing attention even before its release. Titled The 50, the task-based reality series brings together 50 celebrities from different backgrounds, all locked inside one house with only one goal, survive.

The concept itself has sparked curiosity. Contestants must complete high-pressure tasks to stay in the game, and with two dedicated game arenas inside the house, the setup has already drawn comparisons to Squid Game. Adding another twist, the audience will also get to bet on who they believe will ultimately win.

With 50 strong personalities under one roof, drama is inevitable. Most participants are seasoned reality TV faces, having appeared on shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Roadies, and Splitsvilla. As The 50 gears up for its release on February 1, several old rivalries are already expected to explode on screen.

Karan Patel vs Sidharth Bhardwaj

The latest promo offers a glimpse into the first major clash. During an early task, Karan Patel and Sidharth Bhardwaj get into a heated argument. The tension escalates quickly, with Karan threatening Sidharth, saying, “Next time I’ll break your bone. I’m telling you that.” The show seems to have found its first fiery rivalry right from the start.

Digvijay Rathee vs Siwet Tomar

Fans of Roadies and Splitsvilla know this rivalry well. Digvijay and Siwet have a long history of bad blood. Digvijay’s elimination from Roadies, largely influenced by Siwet, kick-started their feud, which later carried on into Splitsvilla. From verbal spats to personal digs, their rivalry never really ended. The 50 could once again turn them into each other’s biggest obstacles.

Manisha Rani vs Bebika Dhurve

Once close friends on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve eventually became bitter rivals. Their bond fell apart in the latter half of the show, leading to frequent arguments and uncomfortable exchanges. With both known for speaking their minds, sparks could fly inside The 50 house.

Prince Narula and the Elvish Yadav circle

Prince Narula’s recent feud, linked to Roadies: Double Cross, remains fresh. His clash with Elvish Yadav spilt beyond the show, involving Rajat Dalal and later Lovekesh Kataria. Accusations, counter-claims, and viral videos followed, making it one of reality TV’s most talked-about controversies. Whether Prince chooses alliance or confrontation inside The 50 remains to be seen.

Archana Gautam vs Shiv Thakare

Another rivalry ready to resurface is between Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare from Bigg Boss 16. Known for their explosive arguments, their tension once led to Archana’s temporary eviction. With both being highly competitive, their clash could once again dominate the house.

With survival, strategy, and unresolved grudges at play, The 50 looks set to deliver non-stop drama.