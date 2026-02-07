The 50: Is ex-contestant Vanshaj Singh set to return in reality game show? Here’s the actual truth

Home

The 50: Is ex-contestant Vanshaj Singh set to return in reality game show? Heres the actual truth

Speculation is swirling about Vanshaj Singh rejoining The 50 as a wild card contestant. Here’s what fans need to know and the truth behind the latest buzz.

Vanshaj Singh made headlines when he became the first contestant to be eliminated from The 50 house. Following his exit, he openly criticized fellow contestant Karan Patel, repeatedly calling him “uncle,” and called out Prince Narula for not supporting an outsider in the industry despite Prince himself having started as one.

Fans were divided, some applauding Vanshaj’s boldness, while others criticized his attitude. Now, rumors are swirling that Vanshaj may be returning to the show as a wildcard, sparking curiosity and excitement among viewers.

Will Vanshaj Singh return to The 50?

According to reports, Vanshaj Singh is set to re-enter The 50 as a wildcard contestant. Social media quickly reacted to the news, with one fan commenting, “Itni saari hatred and interviews kaam aa gayi.” Others are speculating whether Vanshaj will repeat his outspoken behavior inside the house, especially regarding Prince Narula and Karan Patel. A Twitter user added, “Jitna bahar bola utna kr diya under toh prince ka princess Banega.” Fans are eagerly waiting to see how Vanshaj’s return will influence the dynamics of the show.

What has happened till now in The 50?

Week 1 of The 50 has already seen several eliminations. Vanshaj Singh was the first to leave on Day 1. Later, Saurabh Gadghe and Sumaira Shaikh were eliminated in a double eviction. In the latest episode, Archit Kaushik was evicted after a physical confrontation with Maxtern. These eliminations have set the stage for rising tensions and strategic gameplay as the show progresses.

About The 50 and its contestants

The 50, which premiered on February 1, 2026, on Colors TV and JioHotstar, features a diverse mix of 50 contestants from television, social media, and sports. Notable TV stars include Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Shiny Doshi, and Ridhi Dogra. Reality show veterans competing are Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Shiv Thakare, Divya Agarwal, and Nikki Tamboli.

Popular digital influencers and YouTubers featured include Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Lovekesh Kataria, Dushyant Kukreja, Maxtern, and Saurabh Ghadge. Other contestants include Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Siwet Tomar, Krishna Shroff, Bhojpuri stars Monalisa, Neelam Giri and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The cast also has Adnaan Shaikh, Khanzaadi, Arbaaz Patel, Chahat Pandey, and international contestant Ahmad Al Marzooqi.

