The 50: Is Rajat Dalal quitting reality show ahead of grand premiere? Here’s what we know

Speculation is rising around Rajat Dalal’s participation in The 50 after reports of an injury surfaced just days before the reality show’s much-awaited premiere.

Just days before its much-awaited premiere, The 50 has been hit by unexpected buzz surrounding Bigg Boss 18 fame Rajat Dalal. What was supposed to be a smooth build-up to the launch has now turned into a talking point, with reports suggesting that Rajat may no longer be part of the show. While fans were excited to see him take on another intense reality format, an unfortunate incident during filming has reportedly changed the course of his journey.

What went wrong during the task?

According to reports, the incident took place while Rajat Dalal was performing a physically demanding task on the show. The challenge required continuous upper-body strength and fast-paced movements under strict time pressure. What started as a routine task soon became alarming when Rajat suddenly stopped mid-activity and was seen clutching his arm in visible pain. The severity of the situation was immediately apparent to fellow contestants and the production crew.

Following the incident, medical professionals were rushed onto the set, and filming was paused as a precaution. Rajat was soon taken to an emergency medical facility for further evaluation. Reports claim that scans revealed a severe triceps tear, a serious injury that requires extended recovery. Doctors reportedly advised him to step away from the competition and undergo surgery, making his continuation on the show unlikely.

Also read: Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan to join The 50? Farah Khan unveils Rs 50 lakh twist

Is Rajat Dalal exiting The 50?

Although there has been no official confirmation from the makers yet, reports strongly suggest that Rajat Dalal has exited the show ahead of its premiere. His injury is said to require a long rehabilitation period, making it difficult for him to participate in the physically intense format of The 50. Fans have taken to social media to express concern and wish him a speedy recovery.

About The 50

The 50 is an upcoming Indian reality show set to premiere on February 1, 2026, on Colors TV and JioHotstar. The format features 50 celebrities competing over 26 days in a high-stakes survival game that tests strength, strategy, and mental endurance. The show is reportedly hosted by Farah Khan, known for her sharp wit and entertaining commentary.

The contestant lineup includes popular names such as Ridhi Dogra, Karan Patel, Divya Agarwal, Prince Narula, Manisha Rani, Nikki Tamboli, Urvashi Dholakia, Dino James, Sapna Chaudhary, Monalisa, Krishna Shroff and several others, making it one of the most star-studded reality shows of the year.

Also read: Is Ajay Devgn the 'Lion' of The 50? Actor clears air as new promo fuels curiosity

