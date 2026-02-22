Home

The 50: Lovekesh Kataria requests to avoid leaks from reality show, reveals grand finale will be in...

Lovekesh Kataria urges viewers of The 50 to avoid sharing spoilers ahead of the grand finale in March, emphasizing the importance of preserving the excitement for all fans.

The reality show The 50 has officially wrapped up its shoot and left fans eagerly waiting for the finale. With numerous spoilers circulating online, Lovekesh Kataria addressed the issue directly, asking viewers and media outlets to refrain from sharing any leaks. He emphasized that the winner has not been revealed and urged everyone to preserve the excitement of the show for the audience.

What did Lovekesh Kataria say?

Taking to his Instagram story, Lovekesh highlighted the impact of leaks on the viewing experience and TRP of the show. He said, “Jaise jaise eviction ho raha tha, media houses pehele hi reveal kar de rahe the ki kon bahar aa raha hai. Mera ye manna hai ki ye spoilers jab tak chalte rahenge to I don’t think jo show ka flavour hai woh, as a audience perspective, dekhne ko milega.”

He further requested the media to avoid releasing spoilers and urged fans to watch the show as intended. “Please mat karo,” Lovekesh added, stressing the importance of maintaining the suspense for the finale.

Watch the viral video of Lovekesh Kataria here

Lovekesh Kataria is furiious with those sharing Reality Show spoilers!#ElvishYadav #Elvisharmy pic.twitter.com/WXgPb7LrOi — Subrata Das (@isubratadas) February 21, 2026

When will The 50 grand finale air?

Lovekesh confirmed that while the shooting has concluded, the show itself will continue until the end of March. The 50 is expected to have around 50 to 60 episodes, keeping viewers hooked every day. The new episodes air daily at 10:30 pm on Colors TV and at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar. Fans are advised to wait for the official announcement of the finale date to experience the climax as it was meant to be.

More about The 50

There have been several reports about the finalists of The 50. Prince Narula was initially said to be a finalist but reportedly gave up his spot for Shiv Thakare. Rumors suggested Shiv won after a tough battle with Mr. Faisu but later clarifications stated that Shiv is not the winner, leaving Faisal Shaikh as the runner-up. However, the real outcome will only be revealed when the finale airs, keeping viewers on edge.

